Kabila’s alleged role in M23 crisis draws scrutiny after reported Goma visit

Amid intensifying conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, former President Joseph Kabila has reportedly traveled to the rebel-controlled city of Goma to engage in discussions with local residents. The move comes weeks after he expressed a desire to contribute to peace efforts in the conflict-hit region, according to three sources close to him who spoke with Reuters.

If verified, Kabila’s visit could further complicate ongoing efforts, backed by the United States to end the insurgency led by the Rwandan-supported M23 rebel group. The mineral-rich region has drawn strategic interest from the U.S., which is keen to facilitate mining partnerships in the area.

Although Kabila has denied accusations from the Congolese government that he supports the M23 movement, his reemergence in the region—after months abroad in South Africa—has reignited scrutiny over his political intentions. The sources confirmed that Kabila arrived in Goma on Sunday night and is expected to begin consultations with citizens on Wednesday. The city has been under M23 control since January, during an advance that has marked the group’s most extensive territorial gains to date.

Corneille Nangaa, leader of a rebel coalition that includes M23, also claimed on social media that Kabila is currently in Goma. However, Kabila has not issued any public statement or appeared in verifiable images confirming his presence there.

This reported visit comes just days after the Congolese Senate voted overwhelmingly to strip Kabila of his immunity from prosecution, in connection with alleged ties to the M23 rebellion.

Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya, during a Tuesday briefing on national television, stated that Kabila was “positioning himself as the rebel leader” alongside Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Kabila is wanted by Congolese authorities for alleged crimes against humanity related to his supposed support of the insurgency, including involvement in civilian massacres. In addition, his political party faces suspension, and the government has begun proceedings to confiscate its leaders’ assets.

In a defiant speech delivered last Friday, Kabila condemned the moves against him, saying Congo’s judicial system was being “openly exploited for political ends” and had become “nothing more than an instrument of oppression” under President Félix Tshisekedi’s administration.

Kabila first assumed the presidency in 2001 following the assassination of his father. After a contentious election in 2018, he extended his grip on power through a fragile power-sharing arrangement with President Tshisekedi. That alliance eventually dissolved by the end of 2020, as Tshisekedi worked to sideline Kabila and implement political reforms.

The relationship between the two men has continued to deteriorate. During the M23’s push toward the eastern city of Bukavu in February, Tshisekedi directly accused Kabila of sponsoring the armed group during remarks at the Munich Security Conference.

The United States has called for a peace deal to be signed this summer, with proposed agreements involving critical mineral projects that could draw significant Western investment. Massad Boulos, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, confirmed this to Reuters earlier in the month.

The United Nations and several Western nations allege that Rwanda has armed and supported M23 with personnel, a claim Kigali firmly denies, asserting its actions are strictly defensive and aimed at countering threats from Congolese forces and genocidal militias.