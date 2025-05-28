U.S Trade Court blocks Trump from imposing sweeping Tariffs

USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

U.S. Court of International Trade has ruled unanimously that ruled Congress did not delegate “unbounded” tariff authority to the President of the United States in the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA), thereby debunking the grounds on which President Donald Trump’s sweeping, broad arguments have rested its claims and position. The three-judge panel ruled that “An unlimited delegation of tariff authority would constitute an improper abdication of legislative power to another branch of government,” the court wrote in its unsigned opinion…. Regardless of whether the court views the President’s actions through the nondelegation doctrine, through the major questions doctrine, or simply with separation of powers in mind, any interpretation of IEEPA that delegates unlimited tariff authority is unconstitutional.”

The three-judge panel is made up of Judge Timothy Reif, appointed by Trump; Judge Jane Restani, appointed by former President and Republican icon Ronald Reagan; and Judge Gary Katzmann, appointed by former President Obama, a Democrat.

Consequently, they have blocked Trump’s April 2, 2025, “Liberation Day” tariffs and a number of orders signed and announced by Trump since February 1, 2025.

The Trump administration entered an appeal shortly after the court’s decision, this evening of May 28, 2025, insisting that “The IEEPA authorizes the president to impose necessary economic sanctions during an emergency to combat an “unusual and extraordinary threat.”

Trump sweeping, global tariffs unsettled many economic and political allies and trading partners of the United States.