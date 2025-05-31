Bulgaria seeks foreign talent to tackle labour shortage

Bulgaria is facing a significant workforce crisis that spans multiple sectors, with the tourism industry bearing the brunt as the country prepares for its peak summer season. In response, the call for foreign labour has intensified, highlighting the growing reliance on international workers to meet national economic demands.

Industry analysts estimate that the tourism sector alone requires at least 50,000 foreign workers to operate effectively amid an escalating staffing shortfall.

Why Bulgaria Needs Foreign Workers

The labour gap extends beyond tourism, affecting sectors such as construction, transportation, and healthcare. While workforce shortages are a common issue across Europe, Bulgaria’s case is especially urgent due to several compounding factors:

A rapidly ageing population

High rates of labour emigration to Western Europe

Limited local interest in seasonal or physically demanding jobs

To mitigate the crisis, Bulgarian employers are increasingly turning to international recruitment, bringing in workers to fill both skilled and unskilled positions.

Where Are Bulgaria’s Foreign Workers Coming From?

According to recent data from Bulgaria’s labour authorities, over 36,000 foreign nationals from 79 countries received work permits in 2024. The largest contingents came from:

Türkiye (8,000 workers)

Uzbekistan

Kyrgyzstan

Nepal

Moldova

Most of these workers have found employment in key industries such as hospitality, construction, and logistics, with additional sectors expected to open their doors to foreign talent soon.

Challenges in the Work Permit Process

Despite the growing demand, Bulgaria’s system for processing international employment applications remains encumbered by inefficiencies. The average application process can stretch from six to nine months due to:

Poor coordination among government institutions

Outdated administrative procedures

Insufficient staffing within permit-issuing agencies

These delays pose serious challenges for businesses that depend on timely seasonal hires, including hotels, restaurants, and tour operators.

Legal Restrictions on Hiring Foreign Workers

Under current legislation, Bulgarian companies face limitations on the proportion of foreign workers they can employ:

Large companies : Up to 20% of the total workforce

: Up to of the total workforce Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs): Up to 35%

However, with the labour market under strain, the government may soon revisit these restrictions to accommodate increasing demand.

Visa Options for Foreign Workers in Bulgaria

Foreign nationals interested in working in Bulgaria have several visa and permit pathways:

EU Blue Card

Ideal for highly qualified professionals in sectors such as healthcare, IT, and engineering. Requires a job offer with a salary 1.5 times higher than the national average

Valid for up to four years Single Work Permit

Suitable for non-EU nationals seeking employment for more than 90 days. Employer must apply on behalf of the worker

Valid for one year, with renewal options Seasonal Work Visa (Type D)

Tailored for short-term employment, especially in tourism, agriculture, and hospitality. Valid for up to nine months Intra-Company Transfer (ICT) Permit

Enables multinational companies to temporarily relocate non-EU staff to Bulgaria. Workers retain their employment status within the parent company

How to Find Employment in Bulgaria as a Foreigner

Foreign job seekers can explore several avenues to secure employment in Bulgaria:

Job Portals : Platforms like Jobs.bg, Zaplatomer.bg, and EURES offer listings in English.

: Platforms like Jobs.bg, Zaplatomer.bg, and EURES offer listings in English. Recruitment Agencies : Specialised agencies assist with placements for international workers.

: Specialised agencies assist with placements for international workers. LinkedIn & Social Media : Many employers post openings and recruitment updates online.

: Many employers post openings and recruitment updates online. Direct Applications: Visit company websites, especially in hospitality, IT, and manufacturing.

Tip: Ensure your CV is in English and adheres to standard European formatting to increase your chances.

A Promising Outlook for International Workers

With acute labour shortages affecting nearly every industry, Bulgaria presents a compelling opportunity for foreign professionals and seasonal workers alike in 2024. Despite bureaucratic obstacles, the nation’s demand for international labour continues to rise.

Now is a strategic time for job seekers to research available roles, prepare their documentation, and apply to sectors actively seeking foreign expertise.