Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Kano Sports Contingent Returning from National Festival

Several members of Kano State’s sports delegation have died in a fatal road accident while returning from the National Sports Festival (NSF) in Ogun State.

The tragic crash occurred on Saturday, May 31, near Dakatsalle town, about 50 kilometres from Kano. The victims included athletes, a journalist, medical staff, and sports officials.

While the exact cause remains under investigation, emergency teams rushed to the scene, transporting survivors with varying injuries to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Zahraddeen Saleh, Chairman of the Kano Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), confirmed the incident. Among the deceased were the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Sports Commission and a photojournalist from Express Radio, an online news outlet.

Authorities are expected to release further details as the investigation progresses.