Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Kano Sports Contingent Returning from National Festival

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
National Sports Festival

Several members of Kano State’s sports delegation have died in a fatal road accident while returning from the National Sports Festival (NSF) in Ogun State.

The tragic crash occurred on Saturday, May 31, near Dakatsalle town, about 50 kilometres from Kano. The victims included athletes, a journalist, medical staff, and sports officials.

While the exact cause remains under investigation, emergency teams rushed to the scene, transporting survivors with varying injuries to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Zahraddeen Saleh, Chairman of the Kano Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), confirmed the incident. Among the deceased were the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Sports Commission and a photojournalist from Express Radio, an online news outlet.

Authorities are expected to release further details as the investigation progresses.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Bulgaria seeks foreign talent to tackle labour shortage Bulgaria seeks foreign talent to tackle labour shortage
Next Article Nigerian town flattened by flood, kills 150, displaces 3,000, Tinubu promises assistance  Nigerian town flattened by flood, kills 150, displaces 3,000, Tinubu promises assistance 
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Authoritative Link

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -

Need HELP on Medicare

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

News Notes

error: Content is protected !!