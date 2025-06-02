Cardi B goes public with Stefon Diggs amid ongoing divorce from offset

Amid her ongoing divorce from rapper Offset, Grammy-winning artist Cardi B has officially confirmed her new relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs, marking a new chapter in her personal life.

On Sunday, June 1, the 32-year-old artist shared a series of photos on Instagram from a romantic yacht outing with Diggs. The carousel included affectionate moments between the couple and solo shots of Cardi B in a sleek black one-piece swimsuit with silver accents. The post, viewed by millions of her followers, subtly marked a six-month milestone in her relationship.

Captioning the slideshow, she wrote:

“Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter six.”

Speculation about their romance began earlier this year after the two were spotted together on Valentine’s Day in Miami. Their appearances since then have fueled public interest, with the pair seen courtside at a New York Knicks game and attending a Met Gala afterparty in May.

Cardi B’s public acknowledgment of the relationship comes shortly after she made headlines for disclosing the name of her third child and accusing Offset of making unreasonable demands in their ongoing divorce proceedings.

According to her, the 33-year-old Migos rapper is allegedly asking for “everything” as part of the separation process.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Cephus, and Offset were married in a private ceremony in 2017 and share three children. Their nearly seven-year union was marked by public highs and lows, including a brief separation and reconciliation following her initial divorce filing in 2020.

She filed for divorce again in July 2024, and both parties have since begun new relationships publicly.

Stefon Diggs, widely regarded as one of the NFL’s top wide receivers, currently plays for the New England Patriots, following his tenure with the Buffalo Bills.

