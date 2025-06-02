Nigeria: Court workers begin indefinite strike over wage demands

Judicial operations across major courts in Nigeria came to a halt on Monday, June 2, as members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) commenced an indefinite nationwide strike. The action, led by the Federal High Court chapter, resulted in the shutdown of court premises and the denial of access to judges, lawyers, litigants, and court personnel.

The industrial action follows the federal government’s failure to implement salary adjustments reflecting the proposed national minimum wage of ₦70,000, as well as non-payment of outstanding wage awards.

At the Federal High Court headquarters on Shehu Shagari Way in Abuja, all entry points to the complex were securely locked, paralyzing all judicial and business activities within the vicinity. Similar scenes played out at the Court of Appeal and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, which were also placed under lockdown. A banner reading “JUSUN on strike” was visibly displayed at the gates.

The union’s national secretariat had earlier issued a directive on May 30, through a circular signed by Acting National Secretary M.J. Akwashiki. The notice instructed all state chapter chairpersons to enforce a stay-at-home order beginning midnight, Sunday, June 1.

“This directive follows unfruitful meetings in the instance of the Minister of Labour and Employment, who was conciliating on our matter,” the circular stated.

It further emphasized the union’s key demands.

“We believe that, as directed by the organs of the union, National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Council (NEC) of our great union, the action will continue until further notice. Our demands are for the government to pay us five months wage awards, implement the 70,000 national minimum wage, and implement the 25/35 per cent salary increase. Solidarity forever,” the statement added.

Despite calls for restraint from the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who appealed for negotiations to resume, JUSUN members across several courts went ahead with the strike action.

However, judicial staff at the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the Supreme Court were not part of the strike. Their continued operations were confirmed by JUSUN spokesperson Joel Ebiloma and the chairman of the union’s Supreme Court chapter, Danladi Nda, who both stated over the weekend that their institutions would remain open during the industrial action.