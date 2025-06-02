China implements visa-free policy for select Latin American travelers

Latin American tourists are pouring into China following the implementation of Beijing’s new unilateral visa-free policy, which took effect on Sunday.

Under the new policy, ordinary passport holders from Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay can now enter China without a visa, enabling more seamless travel between the regions.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for South American people. China and South America have great relationships, and this will help both regions grow,” said a Peruvian tourist who entered Shenzhen via the West Kowloon Station in Hong Kong, a major stop on the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong High-Speed Rail.

An Argentinian visitor shared a similar sentiment, saying, “It’s amazing because we can go back and forth. It helps build stronger partnerships between our countries.”

A Brazilian tourist also praised the policy: “I didn’t need to apply for a visa. I’m really happy about this. I’ll probably come back sooner.”

The West Kowloon Station serves as a key transportation hub, allowing passengers to complete both Hong Kong and mainland China immigration checks in one location. This has made cross-border travel more efficient and accessible.

According to immigration data, about 500,000 foreigners passed through the station in the first five months of the year — a 33% increase compared to the same period last year.

Huang Chun, an immigration officer stationed at the Shenzhen port of entry, confirmed that over 115,000 of these visits were covered under the visa-free policy.

“Most of them are here for tourism, business, or family visits. The top three nationalities are from the United States, Singapore, and Malaysia,” he added.