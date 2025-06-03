Over 60 killed by herdsmen in a fresh Benue State attack

Benue State experienced a tragic weekend marked by deadly violence, as coordinated attacks by armed herdsmen and a separate communal clash claimed the lives of over 60 individuals and left hundreds displaced across multiple communities.

In Apa and Gwer West Local Government Areas (LGAs), armed herdsmen launched devastating assaults on rural settlements, leaving at least 46 people dead. Separately, a communal conflict in Gwer East LGA resulted in 15 fatalities and the destruction of close to 200 homes.

According to eyewitness accounts, the violence in Apa LGA began on Sunday afternoon when armed herders invaded Ijaha Ibele Ochekwu community, killing two people and wounding several others.

“After that incident, people fled for their lives and, when they thought it was all over about 5p.m., the herders launched a full scale attack on Edikwu Ankpali community.

They shot and killed the defenceless people including women and children who were running for their lives. The attack was totally unprovoked.

As we speak, 28 bodies have been recovered from the scenes of the attacks and many persons have been moved to hospitals for medical attention,” a resident said.

Simultaneously, in Tse Antswam, a village located in Naka, the administrative centre of Gwer West LGA, another deadly assault unfolded around 7 p.m. on Sunday. The attackers, heavily armed, descended on the area—home to thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)—causing widespread chaos and panic.

Eyewitnesses reported that the siege lasted for over two hours, leaving 18 people dead, many others missing, and numerous victims in critical condition from gunshot and machete wounds.

The Chairman of the Gwer West Traditional Council, Chief Daniel Abomtse, expressed dismay over the frequency and brutality of the attacks, particularly noting the proximity of the violence to a military outpost.

“As I am talking to you now, 18 corpses have been recovered and many people sustained varying degree of injuries.

In fact, the way some people were butchered, I doubt if they will survive. Search is still on because many ran into the bushes with gun wounds and some also entered the well to escape the herdsmen,” he said.

The chief pointed out that the latest attack occurred directly opposite a military checkpoint on the Naka-Makurdi highway, raising serious concerns about security in the area.

Meanwhile, in Gwer East LGA, a violent communal clash erupted between the Mbakine and Ojumole communities. The conflict, which reportedly began as a minor disagreement between two youths at a market on Friday, escalated over the weekend into full-blown violence.

The clash led to the death of 15 individuals, including women and children, and the burning of over 200 houses in Ojumole.

According to a resident, the communities involved—belonging to the Igede and Tiv ethnic groups—had coexisted peacefully for over a century, making the incident all the more shocking.

“We are shocked about what happened.

The incident happened in Gwer East between Ojumole and Mbakine communities in the LGA. In that LGA, the Akpacha Council Ward is an Igede speaking community and they have all been living peaceful like brothers and sisters with their Tiv neighbours for over 100 years without any crisis. That is why everyone is shock about what happened which started as a minor disagreement, it was uncalled for.

It all started on Friday and escalated to Saturday. The entire of Ojumole was burnt down, 15 persons were killed including women and children.

Thank God for people like the Gwer East Local Government Council Chairman who has been in touch with us, the Assembly member and the House of Representatives member, who have all moved quickly to stem the crisis.

Already, a meeting has been called at Aliade, the council headquarters to seek peaceful resolution of the crisis,” said Igede Youth Leader, Andyson Egbodo.

Confirming the incidents in both Apa and Gwer West, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Udeme Edet, said tactical teams had been deployed to the affected areas and were actively working to restore order.

“Tactical teams have been deployed and already on ground and are on top of the situation. I will get back to you after getting further and accurate information please,” he stated.

The recent surge in violence underscores the fragile security situation in Benue State, and has once again highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to tackle both armed herder attacks and underlying communal tensions.