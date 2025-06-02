Wike defiant amid PDP criticism, defends loyalty and land reforms

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has firmly pushed back against internal criticisms from within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asserting that no member has the moral or political authority to challenge his place in the party. His remarks came during a media chat on Monday, where he addressed mounting scrutiny over his loyalty and recent policy decisions in the FCT.

Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, dismissed accusations of disloyalty, describing himself as one of the PDP’s most dedicated and effective members.

“I am still in the PDP,” he declared. “I have not seen anybody who would have the guts to tell me, ‘You are not a member of the PDP.’ Who is that? What is his contribution to the party more than me?”

The minister’s comments followed his controversial revocation of nearly 5,000 land titles in Abuja, a move he defended as part of efforts to sanitize land administration. Among the affected properties is one allegedly linked to senior PDP figure Chief Bode George, who has been openly critical of Wike in recent weeks.

“Bode George is number 3092. That land was published—non-payment for up to ten years,” Wike revealed. “At that level, single citizen. At that level.”

He further criticized the political impact of party leaders like George, particularly in Lagos State, where the PDP has struggled to win elections.

“Look at Lagos since 1999—not one House of Assembly, not one House of Reps, not one Senate seat. And you say PDP made you? No, you make the party popular by what you do,” he said.

Wike made it clear that his current political alignment lies with President Bola Tinubu’s administration, under which he is serving in a key ministerial role.

“The only person I put at the top is Mr. President. I’m doing what I’m doing to support the government and make a difference,” he explained.

Known for his confrontational political style, Wike defended his firm approach to governance and law enforcement, emphasizing that accountability must apply equally, regardless of political status or affiliations.

“I take joy when I step on the toes of big men… Those who say nothing will happen, I say something will happen. And it will,” he said, adding a strong rebuke to what he sees as a dangerous culture of impunity.

“Simply because we worship in the same church or mosque, you expect to get away with anything? No. That’s the attitude that has killed this country.”

Wike also reiterated his commitment to enforcing land regulations and challenging entrenched interests in the FCT, signaling that more reforms are likely to come.

His statements have reignited tensions within the PDP, raising questions about internal discipline, leadership accountability, and the party’s future direction. Nonetheless, Wike remains unapologetic about his stance and his contributions to the party’s evolution.

“I’ve worked hard for this party,” he concluded. “And nobody—nobody—can tell me I don’t belong here.”