Amaechi craving power, not food – Wike

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has sharply criticized former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi over recent remarks in which Amaechi claimed he was “hungry.” Wike condemned the statement as misleading and disrespectful to Nigerians grappling with real economic hardship.

Speaking during a media briefing in Abuja on Monday, Wike asserted that Amaechi’s comments reflect a desire for political relevance rather than material deprivation.

“I don’t know why a man would choose his 60th birthday to tell lies. It’s unfortunate. Of all times, on your 60th birthday when people are celebrating you?” Wike said.

The two politicians, both hailing from Rivers State in Nigeria’s Niger Delta, have a long-standing rivalry. Wike succeeded Amaechi as governor in 2015 after Amaechi completed two terms in office. Wike also served two terms as governor, from May 2015 to May 2023, before being appointed FCT Minister in August 2023.

Amaechi, during an event commemorating his 60th birthday last Friday, said he was hungry and hinted at aligning with opposition leader Atiku Abubakar in a coalition aimed at defeating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

In response, Wike questioned the sincerity of Amaechi’s claim and accused him of diminishing the reality of poverty faced by ordinary citizens.

“He was (Rivers State) Speaker from 1999 to 2007. He was the most pampered speaker. He became a governor from 2007 to 2015. Eight years as Rivers State House of Assembly Speaker, and eight years as governor, he never talked about hunger,” Wike stated.

“He became a minister from 2015 to 2023, eight years as a super minister of transport. When he was borrowing money (for projects), he didn’t talk about hunger.”

Wike went further to accuse Amaechi of political desperation, arguing that his reference to hunger was a veiled expression of his craving for political power.

“Two years after office, he says: ‘I’m in coalition because I’m hungry’. He is only hungry for power and that shows failure on his part,” the minister said.

“How do you insult Nigerians? How do you trivialise the issue of hunger or poverty? He joined Atiku, and (ex-Kaduna governor Nasir) el-Rufai, all because he is hungry, has he not insulted Nigerians? Just that he can’t stay out of power,” Wike added.

The exchange highlights ongoing tensions among Nigeria’s political elite as alignments begin to take shape ahead of the 2027 general elections.