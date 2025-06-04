Assessing mid-term accomplishments (2023 – 2025) President Bola Tinubu. By George Agbakahi

Assessing the accomplishments of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in the past two years is a herculean task. This is because the achievements recorded so far are numerous and have literally touched every facet of our national life. It is on this premise that this compendium will focus strictly on the tangible and intangible gains, particularly those that have impacted Nigerians positively and is contributing significantly to the socio-economic development of the country.

NATIONAL ECONOMY

In respect of the intangible gains, it will be pertinent to start with the recent positive development which to me is a testament that the Nigerian economy is healthy and resilient. Inflation declined considerably to 23.7% in April 2025 as opposed to 34.19% in June 2024. Public revenue at the same time increased by 4.5% of GDP in April 2025 which was described by the World Bank as a remarkable feat. This incredible development, no doubt, was precipitated by the bold and tough but necessary policies and reforms instituted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu such as the obliteration of the fuel subsidies and the unification of foreign exchange rates, institution of better tax collection mechanisms and closing of the conduit pipes that are synonymous with corruption.

These gains consequently helped reduce the budget deficit from 5.4% of GDP in 2023 to 3% in 2024. 3 Due to the bold economic reforms initiated by President Tinubu, Nigeria has witnessed the following positive results; Debt servicing per revenue has declined drastically from 97% in 2022 to 68% in 2024 and finally to 65.5% in the first quarter of 2025. Our national debt has reduced hugely from 108 billion dollars in 2022 to 94 billion in 2024 and 92.8 billion dollars in the first quarter of 2025. Nigeria’s revenue increased significantly under President Tinubu hitting over 9.1 trillion in the first half of 2024 representing more than 100% compared to previous years.

These giant strides could be attributed to the administration’s effort in blocking revenue leakages, introducing automation and mobilizing funding creatively. Nigeria’s GDP in the first quarter of 2025 achieved a 3.85% growth to 188.27 billion naira as opposed to 2.15% GDP growth in 2022. Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) generated 21.6 trillion naira in 2024 under President Tinubu’s watch compared to a mere 10.04 trillion in 2022. Nigeria’s foreign reserve hit a year to date high of 40.877 billion dollars in 2024, which was a 6 billion dollars increase since President Tinubu assumed office. This increase in our foreign reserve was due to substantial capital inflow. Under President Tinubu’s administration, Nigeria’s trade surplus increased significantly by 209% to 18.86 trillion naira in 2024 from 6.09 trillion naira in 2023. At the same time, export also improved substantially by 115% in 2024 to 77.4 trillion naira from 35.96 trillion 4 naira in 2023.

This trade surplus was supported by a rebound in export and contraction in import. Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, there has been notable improvement in the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) in favour of states and local governments. In fact, there has been a substantial increase of 300% and this has helped so many states to meet their financial obligations.

In this respect, no state has reported difficulties in paying salaries in Tinubu’s Administration and the federal and state governments have also reduced their local and international debts due to increased disbursement from FAAC. For example, in May 2023, FAAC disbursed merely 976.34 billion naira, meanwhile in January 2025 – 17.03 trillion naira, February 2025 – 1.678 trillion naira and April 2025 – 1.578 trillion naira reflecting increased revenue under President Tinubu’s Administration. It is on record that 33 states repaid 1.85 trillion naira debt in 18 months and also in 2024 Nigeria’s 36 states and 774 local governments received an incredible combined 9.58 trillion naira from FAAC which is about three times higher than the disbursements of previous years before President Tinubu took office. There has never been any ASSU strike since President Tinubu assumed office.

The last strike was in October 2022. The current administration has also introduced some innovative solutions such as; the introduction of Electric Vehicle (EV) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to alleviate the challenges Nigerian’s are facing due to high cost of transportation, traditional fuel and increase in vehicle maintenance expenses. Nigeria has made significant strides in CNGs and EVs since the inception of President Tinubu’s administration. Estimate suggest that there are at least 25,000 EVs on Nigerian roads 5 and over 300,000 vehicles have been converted to CNG and the number of CNG refiling stations as well as Electric Vehicle Charging stations across the country have increased significantly.

The administration has purchased 5,500 CNG busses and tricycles as well as 100 electric busses to reduce transportation difficulties in the country. The introduction of the Consumer Credit Corporation of 20 billion naira is one of the most compassionate initiatives of the Renewed Hope Agenda. This Programme has elicited utmost enthusiasm in the minds of so many families, providing credits with no collateral for Nigerians to buy essential commodities including brand new locally manufactured vehicles, tricycles and motorbikes etc.

This initiative is aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s local industries and reducing the importation of foreign goods especially foreign vehicles. It is pertinent to note that over 83,236 Nigerians have benefited immensely from the Programme with loans ranging from 50,000 to 1,000,000 naira at a monthly interest rate of 4% compared to the commercial bank’s 25% interest rate. Another salient intangible gain of the administration which has not been given deserved attention is the issue of revenue generation in FCT, to the tune of 252.8 billion naira in 2024 as opposed to 124 billion in 2022.

For the first time in the history of FCT administration since the 4th republic, FCT landlords and home owners are now collecting their C of O while others are currently processing theirs, courtesy of the FCT Minister His Excellency Barr. Nyesom Wike. Under the current administration, ground and tenement rent in FCT has rightly become a major source of revenue in FCT, something that was unheard of in previous administration. The recent revocation of 4,700 6 properties by the FCT for not paying ground rent amounting to over 6 billion naira is a positive and giant stride demonstrating the leadership resilience of the Honorable Minister of FCT. INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT (ENERGY, OIL & GAS, ROAD & RAIL, HOUSING)

There has been infrastructure revolution taking place across the country under President Tinubu administration. It is noteworthy that energy, oil & gas, road and rail infrastructure as well as housing are essential pillars of the Administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda. In 2022 the World Bank in its analysis noted that Nigeria needs to invest about 3 trillion dollars by 2050 to close its infrastructure gap. To this end, the current administration has in the interim made huge investments to deliver quality energy, road network, rail lines and other infrastructure etc. because addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit is crucial to unlocking economic growth and improving the wellbeing of Nigerians and also creating employment opportunities. Projects for implementing the administration’s infrastructure strategy are already yielding tangible results in the following order.

ENERGY

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has invested profoundly in the power sector. Nigerian power generation has increased to 5,801.84 megawatts in 2025 compared to 3,892 megawatts in 2022.The maximum daily energy output has also increased to 128,370.75 megawatts – hour, the highest ever attained in the history of electricity industry in Nigeria. In November 2024, Nigeria added 750 megawatts of electricity to the national grid. This was achieved through presidential 7 power initiative which included the installation of 10 power transformers and 10 mobile sub-stations. Other giant strides in the energy sector include the Renewed Hope Solarization Project championed by Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) under the leadership of Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi.

He is one of the most industrious Director-Generals in this administration, spearheading transformative reforms in Nigeria’s energy sector. This comprises the provision of 2MW of solar hybrid system in 37 universities and 37 tertiary hospitals across the 36 states and Abuja. The ECN has also commissioned a hybrid 5 kilowatt (KW) of solar powered electric vehicle charging stations in 2025, hence creating jobs in the construction and operation and also reducing reliance on fossil fuel, while improving air quality and public health by reducing emission from internal combustion engines. The station brings charging of Electric Vehicles close to the users within Abuja metropolis. Establishment of 10MW solar PV Module Production Assembly Plant at Enugu Research Centre in 2024 in other to domesticate solar PV Modules in Nigeria to facilitate access to clean and affordable renewable electricity and increase Nigeria’s GDP. Establishment of a Pilot Bioethanol Plant with Fractional Distillation Unit at Benin Research Centre so as to achieve efficient bioethanol production with purity.

Finally, the ECN developed Small, Medium and Commercial Scale Solar Powered Chicken Brooding systems in 2023 for better efficiency than the conventional day old chicks brooding methods that depends on heat sources from the grid electricity, kerosene lamps or stoves etc. 8 All these milestones in the energy sector are geared to facilitate access to clean and affordable renewable energy, reduce dependency on fossil fuel, increase local production and reduce importation of petroleum products, thereby strengthening Nigeria’s currency and increase her GDP. OIL & GAS SECTOR The President Tinubu’s administration has also done a lot in the oil sector. The oil industry is a critical sector to the administration considering the fact that it’s the mainstay of the Nigeria economy. Before President Tinubu assumed office, our oil and condensate reserves were 36.91 billion barrels while gas was 206.53 trillion cubic feet (TCF).

However, as at January of 2025, oil and condensate reserve has increased exponentially to 37.280 billion barrel while gas has gone up to 210.54 TCF. All thanks to the cerebral Commission Chief Executive of the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, FNSE, whose visionary leadership is driving regulatory reforms towards global best practices and creating a more investor – friendly oil and gas environment. This indicates approximately 1% and 1.9% growth for oil and condensate gas respectively from 2022 to 2025. Another key achievement of the administration in this sector is the conclusion of 2024 licensing round and 27 oil blocks were awarded. This is the first attempt in the nation’s history in the industry to conduct a digitized licensing round which was televised live in fulfillment of the 9 open and transparent prescription under the petroleum industry act.

This will in addition boost the nation’s reserves and production. In the production sphere: Before President Tinubu came in as President, our average daily oil and gas condensate was about 1.4 million barrels per day. In March 2025, under President Tinubu, Nigeria’s daily oil and gas condensate was 1.7 million barrels per day while gas production was 7.70 billion Cubic Feet (BCF). It is common knowledge that over the years Nigeria has been unable to meet the OPEC Production quota due to crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and frequent disruption of pipeline etc. Under President Tinubu, some of these factors militating against the fulfillment of our production aspiration have been addressed frontally through kinetic and non-kinetic means. The administration has successfully created a symbiotic relationship between the government, oil companies and the host communities which has led to reduction in rampant community restiveness, hence providing a conducive business environment for operations to thrive, promote partnerships and achieve shared prosperities. A significant example is the speedy execution of host communities development regulation and incorporation of Host Communities Development Trust Fund (HCDTF).

Another example is incorporation of 140 Host Communities Development Trust Fund (HCDTF). Government earnestly facilitated the remittance of 97.99 billion naira and 149.40 million dollars in the HCDTF. Total naira equivalent as at May 2025 is 336.96 billion naira. 10 All these non-kinetic factors coupled with direct military operation when necessary have significantly reduced oil theft and pipeline vandalism in our oil and gas installation and elicited investors’ confidence in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. In all it has been estimated that about 17 billion dollar was attracted in the Nigeria oil and gas industry as FDI in 2024. The Nigeria upstream petroleum regulatory commission has generated and average of 1 trillion naira monthly in 2025 under President Tinubu’s watch compared to mere 241 billion in 2022.

ROAD & RAIL NETWORK Among the early accomplishment in the road transport is the rehabilitation of third main land bridge in Lagos which has drastically reduced traffic congestion and improved safety in Lagos. Another major signature project of Mr. President is the 700km Lagos – Calabar coastal highway which will not only improve transportation across Nigeria Coastal states but will help unlock economic opportunities for unserved and underserved communities, fostering regional integration and boosting tourism. Other crucial road networks include, 1000km Lagos – Badagry highway passing through Kebbi, Kwara, Niger and Oyo state, 46km Enugu – Abakaliki – Ogoja road, 9th Mile – Utukpo – Markurdi – Abuja road, Abuja – Lokoja – Benin road, Enugu – Onitsha and Enugu – Port Harcourt road, Lagos – Ibadan road, Bodo – Bonny road with 13 bridges. There are also reconstruction and rehabilitation of additional 330 roads and bridges across the 6 geopolitical zones.

In the rail transport sector, kano – Kaduna and kano – Maradi segments of the rail lines which were mere 15% completed as of May 2023 have now surpassed 50% milestone. Lagos – Ibadan and Abuja – Kaduna rail lines partially completed in previous administrations have received renewed attention. The same is applicable with the Warri – Itakpe corridors. It is worthy of note that the President has graciously approved the inclusion of Anambra and the entire southeast in the National Railway masterplan, a bold step that will open new corridors of mobility, trade and interconnectivity for Southeast and the rest of the country.

HOUSING

In the housing sector, over 200,000 affordable housing units were delivered in 2024 alone. Currently, the Renewed Hope cities are being developed in three locations; 1,500 housing units in Kano, 2,500 housing units in Lagos and 3,112 housing units in Abuja under a variety of funding arrangement including Public Private Partnership (PPP). It is noteworthy that some of these housing units are sold at concessionary rates to low and medium income Nigerians who are members of NLC and TUC. Moreover, Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has already awarded contract for the construction of 200 housing units in 12 states of the federation.

EDUCATION

Education is a key to success and economic development and of course one of the strongest instrument for reducing poverty. It is indeed the most essential element to ensure equity and inclusion in any society. 12 President Tinubu has made tremendous progress in getting children into the classroom and a significant number of children and youth are now in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions more than any time in our nation’s history due to the investment the administration has made in education.

Practically speaking, over 47% of parents in Nigeria are unable to put their children through university education prior to the inception of Tinubu’s administration. President Tinubu undoubtedly has put smiles on the faces of Nigerian parents with the introduction of the student loan scheme in the country. In the interim, 54.2 billion naira has been disbursed as of April 29, 2025, 30.1 billion naira has been paid to universities as tuition fees whereas 24.04 billion naira has been paid to students as monthly stipends. A total of 596,061 students had registered while 546,511 applied for the loan.

The student loan scheme is described as President Tinubu’s flagship project in the education sector. Aside from removing the financial burden on families in respect of sending their children to universities, the President has made it easier for qualified students to gain admission by approving 67 new tertiary institutions – 22 new universities, 33 new polytechnics and monotechnics and 12 new colleges of education. The establishment of these new higher institutions is an utmost validation of President Tinubu’s commitment to expanding access to tertiary education.

Finally, the establishment of Nigerian Education Data Initiative to track student progress and address the issue of out of school children is crucial for effective policy making and targeted interventions and also to 13 provide a comprehensive understanding of the education landscape particularly the need of vulnerable groups like girl and those with specific learning challenges. Digital learning initiatives and more recently the free tuition fees for technical and vocational colleges are positive steps the administration has taken to provide access and inclusivity in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the country.

HEALTH

Mahatma Ghandi in highlighting the importance of health over material possession once said that “health is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver”. George Williams echoed Ghandi’s statement by saying that “Happiness lies first of all in heath”. It is on this ground, that the current administration has played a prominent role in strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure, promoting health insurance and expanding access to healthcare services.

In addition, the Ministry of Health has worked on strengthening primary healthcare and expanding investments in tertiary health infrastructure as well as basic healthcare provision fund. The 2024 federal budget for health saw a significant increase aimed at strengthening primary health care, improving infrastructure and expanding health insurance coverage. The Federal Government has collaborated with state governments to resuscitate existing ailing primary health care centers which are the first point of contact when citizens are sick.

In order to expedite access to quality health care, President Tinubu’s administration has approved the establishment of 8,800 new healthcare centers across the 774 local governments in Nigeria and upgrade the existing tertiary institution to handle trauma, oncology and infectious disease control. This development will lead to the reduction of medical tourism and increase our foreign exchange earnings.

AGRICULTURE

In the word of President Tinubu “Food security, regional inclusion key to Nigeria’s stability and food sufficiency is the first currency of national stability” The agricultural sub economy sector of the present administration has been very successful because of the President Tinubu’s determination to revitalize Agriculture in order to attain food security.

In the past, the allocation to that sector has been paltry but now we see the improvement in the funding both at National level close to 5% of National budget with visible results in the following areas; Investment in agricultural research and dissemination of research findings for the benefits of farmers; new crops varieties have been developed by our Research Institutes and released to farmers. The Federal Government under President Tinubu has been consistently delivering subsidized inputs such as Fertilizers, Agro chemicals Seeds and even extension services to boost productivity and enhance the contribution of Agricultural to national GDP.

To further achieve success, premium attention has been paid to value chain development to focus on food crop items such as Rice, Maize 15 Potato sorghum, Millet. Recently, Mr. President issued a directive for the development of 500,000 hectares to be put under intensive cultivation and supported with irrigation infrastructure. What a tremendous boost to Agriculture. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been a consistent supporter of small scale farmers and understands the difficulties in their quest to access finance. He has reformed bank of Agriculture to dedicate financial windows for the small scale farmers to have easy access to fund.

The recapitalization of the bank to the tune of 1.5 trillion is the highest in the history of the bank and will cater for over 5 million small scale farmers for financial support to ease production. As you are aware, the Federal Government has launched Special Agro processing Zones in some selected 6 States and more are coming up before the end of 2025 with active partnership from our development partners like African Development Bank, Islamic Development bank and a host of other private sector partners to recreate agricultural revolution in the country.

For the first time in several years the Federal Government brought down food inflation that was climbing the roof hitting 37% to 33% and has been consistently reducing by an average of 1% on month to month basis. What a rare feat. This incredible feat was made possible by the collaboration with private sectors who also invested massively in agricultural estates. Talking of Estates, President Tinubu has spoken to encourage states government to revive such agricultural estates to drive the export 16 potential of agricultural commodities.

To further support that, the reintroduction of commodity board is very much at the advanced stage. The security challenge that led farmers to abandon farms is gradually becoming a thing of the past. The security architecture of the country has been re configured to protect farmers and herders to contribute collectively to food security. Recently, President Tinubu gave approval for recruitment of 130,000 forest guards under the Renew Hope Agenda to protect the ungoverned areas and reclaim those areas for intensive cultivation.

The engagement with the state government to also take security as serious business is yielding positive results. Over 70,000 farmers in Borno State, 48,000 farmers in Kaduna and 56,000 farmers in Niger State have returned to their farmlands. The situation in Zamfara state remains a challenge and President Tinubu has assured the people in that state of the support to end the scourge of insurgency that has led to the farmers abandoning their farmlands. Generally, the score card on agricultural and food security is good and could be better with support from every Nigerian, particularly the private sector.

NATIONAL SECURITY

National security is a center piece of the 8 point Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. Significant investment in modernizing and equipping our security forces, substantial improvement in intelligence gathering, sharing and surveillance, where partnership with international allies have enabled the deployment of advanced monitoring systems and improved tracking of militant movements which, to a large extent, enhanced more coordinated military responses. Nigeria’s insecurity rating is gradually improving on account of various interventions and reforms introduced by the present Administration.

The combined efforts of all Security officials and intelligence units have continued to decimate Boko Harams particularly in the northern region, where Boko Haram’s activities have become a significant threat to business operations and national stability. In 2024, one year after President Tinubu assumed office; the number of terrorism related deaths in Nigeria plummeted from a stargazing 2,600 per month to less than 200, making a substantial decrease. Since President Tinubu took over the mantle of leadership, 78% of Boko Haram/ISWAPS actions have been on the defensive while only 22% were offensive which suggest that the group is primarily engaging in actions to protect its position or respond to military pressure rather than fresh offensives. It is on record that the Nigerian Military neutralized 13,543 terrorists, rescued over 10,000 hostages, captured 17,000 suspects and more than 124,000 combatants surrendered between May 2023 and February 2025.

This is not to say that we are there but certainly President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has worked hard on this. We need him to work hard with supports from citizenry to deliver safe country by 2025 and beyond Although there are still pockets of challenges, overall, Nigeria’s insecurity situation requires a multifaceted approach to address the root causes of these issues and ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens. Security challenges no doubt are intertwined with socio-economic and political factors, including poverty and governance deficit.

IMMIGRATION

The Nigeria Immigration Service has made significant strides in modernizing its operations and strengthening border security since the emergence of President Tinubu administration Firstly, the administration has ended passport scarcity and waiting time for passport application, renewal and collection period to less than 2 weeks through the new online passport portal. The Immigration Service now operates a cutting edge – data driven passenger surveillance center which has led to the arrest of criminals and individuals on Interpol watch list. Moreover, the Immigration Service has implemented the E-Passport making Nigeria the first African nation to launch it, hence enhancing security and combating identity theft. Under President Tinubu administration, the NIS now play critical role in securing Nigerian border posts, managing 84 border control posts using technology like; APIS and DNR to monitor passenger’s information.

GENDER ISSUES / WOMEN AFFAIRS

The President Tinubu administration has worked on gender balance in political participation, women empowerment, socio-economic inclusivity, addressing gender based violence, and promoting the rights of women and girl child. The Nigerian government through the Ministry of Women Affairs under the leadership of Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim hosted the first regional meeting of pathfinding countries on ending violence against children in Africa in May 2025 whereby the meeting pledged to end violence against children, improve the well-being of children and identify gaps threatening their future. 19 The Ministry of Women Affairs played a prominent role in distributing palliatives, training and empowerment of women and vulnerable groups. The Ministry distributed 200 bags of 25kg rice, noodles, groundnut oil and 1,500 sanitary pads to children in orphanage homes in Abuja under the Renewed Hope initiative on 17th January, 2025. Similarly, palliatives of the same nature were distributed to women and girls in Keffi Nassarawa state, Asaba Delta state in the first quarter of 2025.

Also, a total of 1,000 bags of 25kg rice under the Renewed Hope Food Initiative were distributed in FCT, Lagos, Osun, Akwa-Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi, Imo, Kebbi, Kaduna, Benue, Borno and Yobe for phase two. Apart from palliatives which was distributed across the 36 states of the Federation, the Ministry in collaboration with DSS trained and empowered over 100 widows across the six state in North central geopolitical zone in various skills like; catering services, soap making, agro food processing, bag and shoe making etc. in March 2025 in Abuja.

The Honorable Minister reintegrated and empowered a survivor of gender based violence with her mother with the sum of 1 Million Naira in cash and fully furnished accommodation under Renewed Hope initiative in April 2025. The Ministry more importantly, is sustaining the rehabilitation of “Chibok Girls” who are survivors of Boko Haram attack. It is interesting to note that the 109 Chibok Girls are currently undergoing their university education at America University in Yola and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs is currently paying their tuition fees and other cares.

Another vital special initiatives known as “Happy Woman App” designed by the Honorable Minister to enable women to be seen, heard and actualize their full potentials.

NIGERIA WOMEN TRADE VILLAGE INITIATIVE

This is designed to elevate women across all sectors such as; agriculture, mining and creativity among others. NATION FRAME WORK FOR FAMILY COHESION This is an initiative in partnership with state government, religious and traditional rulers with the aim to strengthen urban resilience, support family and rebuild community ties. WOMEN RESOURCE CENTERS AND PRODUCTION HUBS IN 774 LOCAL GOVERNMENTS IN THE COUNTRY This is designed to provide technical and financial support for women across the LGA’s in businesses. BACK TO SCHOOL INITIATIVE This is designed to encourage aged children back to school with provision of health, psychosocial support and protection package in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Health and Education. In the same vain, the only parastatal under the Ministry of Women Affairs known as the Maryam Babangida National Center for Women Development has carried out several activities in the following order;

Vocational Skills Training Across the Zones Special Empowerment Programs ICT and Technical Trainings Ongoing Training at MBNCWD Abuja Fairs and Business Support Awareness and Advocacy Programs Capacity Building for Government and Staff International and National Engagements Through these initiatives, the Ministry of Women Affairs has empowered women and girls, enhanced skill acquisition, supported inclusive development, and strengthened institutional capacity to improve the lives of women and vulnerable groups in Nigeria.

YOUTH DEVELOPMENT

The future of Nigeria in inextricably intertwined with the wellbeing and empowerment of its youth population, taking into consideration that a significant portion of Nigeria’s population, approximately 70% is under the age of 30. In line with this imperative, youths are well represented in the Federal Executive council and other government parastatals more than any other administration in the history of this country.

President Tinubu’s administration has embarked on several ambitious youth empowerment initiatives. Central to this initiative is the launch of the Nigeria Youth Academy which aims to address the country’s low human capital index and unemployment with the provision of world class training in digital literacy, technical skills, entrepreneurship and creative industries with the necessary skills to compete in the global market place, transforming them from job seekers to job creators Closely related to NYA is the Youth Investment Funds of about 110 billion naira and the Presidential initiative for youth enterprise clusters which offers access to capital, mentorship and business development services.

There is also the proposed National Youth Development Bank which will afford young people access to finance. 22 The three million technical talent initiatives is another critical step focusing on providing globally relevant digital and vocational skill to equip our youth to compete in modern economy. Federal Government to begin disbursement of YEIDEP grant offering between 50,000 and 500,000 to support youth led businesses across the country in July 2025.

CONCLUSION

The two years of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has witnessed tremendous economic transformation owning to some bold but necessary people-oriented policies. The administration has successfully laid a solid foundation and durable structures of a sustainable economic growth that can withstand any global economic upheaval or tsunami. The unprecedented impact is felt across all sectors of the economy and throughout the federation. His intervention in various sectors has to a large extent stabilized the nation, this is crucial to the maturity and survival of democracy in Nigeria. To comprehensively achieve the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, there is room for improvements in security and social safety, food security, fight against corruption, which two years is not enough to accomplish, hence the administration needs additional term to be able to get Nigeria to the Promised Land. Generally, Mr. President and his team have performed creditably well and we must massively support him to do much better in the coming years irrespective of your political, religious and ethnic affiliation.