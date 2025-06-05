Trump signs travel ban, restrictions on 8 African countries, others

USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the internet.

President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation banning travelers from 12 countries and partially restricting travelers from 7 countries. It is scheduled to take effect on Monday, June 9, 2025.

The White House has announced that the action was needed to protect the United States from terrorist attacks and other national security threats, and said the countries lacked screening and vetting capabilities.

The full ban applies to foreign nationals from Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The partial ban applies to people from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

President Trump said the firebombing attack in Boulder, Colorado, a few days ago is a reason for the ban.

Significantly, Egypt, which is reportedly the country of origin of the attacker is not in the travel ban list.