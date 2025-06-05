Burundi election takes place under tight ruling party control

Burundi began its parliamentary elections on Thursday, June 5, 2025, under circumstances that leave little room for electoral surprises, as the main opposition party has effectively been sidelined. The polls proceed in a nation long burdened by civil unrest, political repression, and deepening economic hardship.

Burundian politics has been dominated since 2005 by the CNDD–FDD (National Council for the Defense of Democracy – Forces for the Defense of Democracy), a former rebel movement now led by President Évariste Ndayishimiye. The party continues to wield near-total control over the political landscape, having severely restricted the participation of its primary challenger, the National Freedom Council (CNL), which placed second in the 2020 elections and alleged electoral fraud.

In 2023, authorities suspended the CNL, citing “irregularities” in how it conducted internal meetings. The following year, the party ousted its leader, Agathon Rwasa — a former militia commander — while he was out of the country.

Subsequently, new legal measures were introduced, preventing Rwasa and his allies from contesting under other party platforms or as independents.

A local political analyst, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to fear of reprisals, highlighted the climate surrounding the elections.

“The ruling party was taking no chances because the elections were happening amid ‘a very deep socio-economic crisis.’

Burundi faces ‘all sorts of shortages, galloping inflation of more than 40 percent and growing popular discontent,’ the analyst said.”

President Ndayishimiye, who succeeded Pierre Nkurunziza in 2020 after the latter’s sudden death, was initially perceived as a more moderate leader. However, human rights conditions in the country remain dire. Critics — including journalists, civil society actors, and opposition members — continue to face intimidation, harassment, and violence.

Patrick Nkurunziza, a candidate in Thursday’s vote and head of the Burundi for All coalition, described the campaign atmosphere as extremely hostile.

“The campaign had been ‘very difficult for us’.

He said his members faced ‘threats, harassment and sometimes even attacks’ from a government-aligned youth league known as the Imbonerakure.”

Nkurunziza further noted that logistical constraints have also undermined the fairness of the campaign.

“A fuel shortage that has largely paralysed the country for nearly three years also made it difficult for candidates to operate,” said Nkurunziza.

The Imbonerakure, often accused of operating with impunity, was recently blamed by media executives for detaining and torturing a journalist attempting to carry out his duties at the University of Burundi in Bujumbura.

With Rwasa’s exclusion, many observers believe the ruling CNDD–FDD will face minimal resistance.

“In the absence of Agathon Rwasa’s CNL, the CNDD-FDD is sure to win,” said the analyst.

“Most of the other candidates are ‘token candidates, who are there just to show that democracy is still happening in Burundi,’ they added.”

Burundi, a nation scarred by decades of ethnic violence and civil war until 2005, continues to operate under a power-sharing agreement signed in 2000, which allocates parliamentary seats in a 60-40 ratio between the Hutu and Tutsi ethnic groups.

Despite modest steps toward peace, the country remains among the poorest in the world, with nearly two-thirds of the population living on less than $2.15 per day, according to the World Bank.