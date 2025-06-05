Nigerian stock market extends rally as ASI climbs above 112,000

The Nigerian equities market continued its positive trajectory on June 4, 2025, as the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced further into green territory. The benchmark index added 354.25 points to close at 112,781.73, representing a 0.32% gain over the previous session’s close of 112,427.48. This marks the third consecutive day of upward movement, reinforcing bullish investor sentiment.

Despite a 3.39% decline in trading volume compared to the prior session, investor engagement remained strong with a total of 601.4 million shares changing hands. The overall value of listed equities also saw an increase, as market capitalization rose to ₦71.1 trillion, facilitated by 13,682 executed deals.

Among the top-performing stocks for the day were OANDO and UHOMREIT, which posted significant gains.

“OANDO and UHOMREIT topped the gainers’ chart, soaring by 10.00% and 9.96% respectively, while NCR and ABCTRANS led the laggards, shedding 9.89% and 9.83%.”

Banking stocks remained a focal point for investors, with FIDELITY and GTCO leading the day’s trading activity.

“FIDELITY and GTCO led the day in trading volume, recording the highest number of shares exchanged.”

Market Summary:

Current ASI: 112,781.73

112,781.73 Previous ASI: 112,427.48

112,427.48 Daily Change: +0.32%

+0.32% Year-to-Date Performance: +9.58%

+9.58% Volume Traded: 601.4 million shares

601.4 million shares Market Capitalization: ₦71.1 trillion

Top Five Gainers:

OANDO: +10.00% to ₦51.70

UHOMREIT: +9.96% to ₦50.25

ROYALEX: +8.64% to ₦0.88

LEGENDINT: +7.27% to ₦5.90

LASACO: +6.67% to ₦3.20

Top Five Losers:

NCR: −9.89% to ₦5.92

ABCTRANS: −9.83% to ₦2.66

MEYER: −9.63% to ₦8.45

ACADEMY: −9.58% to ₦4.53

LIVESTOCK: −6.77% to ₦8.95

Trading Volume Leaders:

“Despite a modest 3.39% dip in trading volume, investor activity remained vibrant, with a total of 601.4 million shares changing hands by the end of the day.”

FIDELITY: 93.4 million shares

GTCO: 87.2 million shares

ROYALEX: 73 million shares

UBA: 57.1 million shares

ACCESSCORP: 38.7 million shares

SWOOTs and FUGAZ Performance:

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira):

“INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES stood out with a gain of 4.52%.

Meanwhile, NIGERIAN BREWERIES slipped by 1.81%, and LAFARGE edged down 0.06%.”

In the FUGAZ (top-tier banking group):

“FIRSTHOLD rose by 2.7%, while GTCO added 2.21%.

ACCESSCORP gained 0.69%, UBA climbed 0.58%, and ZENITHBANK ticked up 0.41%.”

Market Outlook:

The Nigerian ASI seems to have established strong support above the 112,000 level, supported by sustained investor interest in mid- and large-cap stocks. If the current momentum persists, the index could be well-positioned for further upside in the near term.