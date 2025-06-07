Trump deploying California National Guard over Governor’s objections to LA to quell protests

By Eric Thayer, Morgan Lee and Michelle L. Price

Paramount, Calif. (AP) — President Donald Trump is deploying 2,000 California National Guard troops over the governor’s objections to Los Angeles where protests (on) Saturday (June 7, 2025) led to clashes between immigration authorities and demonstrators. The White House said in a statement Saturday that Trump was deploying the Guardsmen to “address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester” in California.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, objected to the move and said in a post on X that the move from the Republican president was “purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions.”

The White House’s move to dramatically ratchet up the response came as protests in Los Angeles extended into a second day where tear gas and smoke filled the air as protesters faced off with Border Patrol personnel in riot gear.

In a signal of the administration’s aggressive approach, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth threatened in a post on X to deploy the U.S. military.

“If violence continues, active duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized — they are on high alert,” Hegseth said.

Trump federalized part of the California’s National Guard under what is known as Title 10 authority, which places him, not the governor, atop the chain of command, according to Newsom’s office.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that the work the immigration authorities were doing when met with protests is “essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States. In the wake of this violence, California’s feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens.”