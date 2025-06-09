13 arrested after fatal attack on Naval Officer in Kaduna

Authorities in Kaduna State have confirmed the arrest of 13 individuals following the fatal stabbing of a naval officer, Lt. Commodore M. Buba, in the Kawo area of the state. The incident, which occurred early Sunday morning, has drawn significant concern from both security agencies and residents.

According to the Kaduna State Police Command, the officer—who was a senior course student at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji—was attacked while attempting to replace a flat tyre on his vehicle near the Kawo flyover around 5:20 a.m.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, told Channels Television that the assailant approached the officer and demanded his mobile phone.

The police spokesperson explained that when the officer declined and questioned the motive behind the demand, the attacker responded by stabbing him in the chest with a locally made knife.

The situation quickly escalated as bystanders intervened, overpowering and killing the attacker on the spot. The wounded officer was immediately rushed to Manaal Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead on arrival.

In response to the killing, the police launched an intensive operation in the Kawo area, leading to the arrest of 13 suspects. According to authorities, the individuals were found in possession of knives and other dangerous weapons during the raid.

Investigations are ongoing as law enforcement agencies intensify efforts to ensure justice is served and to improve public safety in the area.