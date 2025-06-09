Mozambican President begins first official visit to Eswatini

Mozambican President begins first official visit to Eswatini

President Daniel Chapo of Mozambique has commenced a two-day official visit to the Kingdom of Eswatini, following an invitation extended by King Mswati III. This marks President Chapo’s first visit to Eswatini in his capacity as Head of State.

The visit aims to deepen the longstanding ties of brotherhood, friendship, solidarity, and cooperation between the two nations. It also provides a platform for both leaders to review the current status of bilateral relations and exchange views on the political and economic landscapes of their respective countries, the Southern African region, the continent, and the broader international context.

President Chapo is expected to arrive in Eswatini by mid-morning today. His itinerary is filled with a series of high-level engagements.

The Mozambican leader will begin his official programme by meeting with members of the business community operating in Eswatini. Later in the day, he is scheduled to interact with Mozambican nationals residing in the country, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to citizens abroad.

President Chapo is also set to hold an audience with the Queen Mother of Eswatini, followed by bilateral discussions with His Majesty King Mswati III.

Accompanying the President on this visit is a high-level delegation comprising several senior government officials, including the Minister of the Interior, Paulo Chachine; Minister in the Presidency for Civil Affairs, Ricardo Sengo; Secretary of State for Transport and Communications, Chinguane Sebastião Mabote; Secretary of State for Land and Environment, Gustavo Sobrinho Djedje; Secretary of State for Industry, Custódia Rute Jone Paunde; Secretary of State for Mines, Jorge Gerson Momade Daúdo; and Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and the Mozambican Community Abroad, Maria de Fátima Simão Manso.

Also part of the delegation are senior advisors from the Presidency and representatives of various state institutions.

