Nigeria: Lady shares heartbreaking experience with married lover

A young Nigerian woman has shared a deeply emotional account of her two-year relationship with a married man, detailing how what began as a seemingly affectionate and supportive affair turned into a devastating abandonment after the birth of their child.

According to her account, the relationship, which lasted two years, appeared stable and affectionate. “We got along fine,” she said, describing how the man often gave her money, took her out on weekends, and went as far as buying her a car and paying for a rented apartment in Lekki.

She said things changed when he began insisting she have a child for him. “He would beg me, cry, beg… He has all girls,” she explained. Eventually, she became pregnant. Although initially scared, she said she found comfort in his promises to stand by her and support her.

“He was so excited,” she recalled. “He spent a week with me and said I should get used to seeing him like this. He told me not to worry, that I should focus on being healthy and calm.” She said he paid for hospital bills, brought food, and even promised to arrange a visa for her to give birth in Canada.

But everything shifted once he discovered the baby would be a girl. “He stopped replying to my messages. He didn’t process the Canada visa again. She was born here in Nigeria. He didn’t come to the hospital, and when I video-called him, he wouldn’t pick up.”

She added that he has only visited the baby twice and was visibly upset when she refused to be intimate with him. The emotional toll worsened when she saw online photos of him and his wife on vacation. “They were in Greece, smiling, holding hands, drinking wine by the beach like nothing happened.”

Faced with financial challenges and the threat of eviction in three months, she says her savings are almost depleted, and her small business is struggling. “I’ve started packing little by little because I know I’ll have to move back to my parents’ house soon.”

While the thought of returning home is difficult, she fears the judgment of her family, who had warned her against getting involved with a married man. “My mum sat me down more than once and said married men will leave you crying. My dad just shook his head.”

She admitted to feeling alone, betrayed, and deeply hurt. “I believed him. I thought he meant it when he said we’d figure it out together. Now it’s just me and my baby. She’s innocent in all this.”

Despite the pain, she says she’s determined to keep going for the sake of her child. “I’m tired, and I’m scared. But I’ll keep going for her. I just wish I had listened.”

She now considers going public with her story. “My business is not doing well. I want to go public because him and his wife can’t be happy and I’m in this condition. They ruined my life. I will put my story out publicly, I don’t care anymore.”

