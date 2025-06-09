Ex-Ivorian Minister Billon bids to lead opposition in October election

Former Ivorian trade minister Jean-Louis Billon has declared his intention to contest the upcoming October presidential election under the banner of the opposition Democratic Party of Côte d’Ivoire (PDCI), following the exclusion of former Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam from the final list of approved candidates.

The race to lead the PDCI—Ivory Coast’s principal opposition party—has become a point of concern amid fears that political tensions could escalate in a country with a history of election-related unrest. The West African nation, the world’s largest cocoa producer, has previously witnessed electoral violence, including a post-election conflict in 2010 that claimed around 3,000 lives.

In an interview with Reuters in Abidjan, Billon, 60, criticized internal party mismanagement for the disqualification of Thiam and expressed openness to exploring alternative political avenues if necessary.

“I am asking for the PDCI’s support,” he said.

“It’s a shame that (PDCI) President Thiam was eliminated, but it was the result of the lack of preparation of certain party officials that led to his elimination. That’s why you always have to have several strings to your bow, especially when you’re in politics.”

Thiam, who renounced his French citizenship in February to meet the constitutional requirement for presidential candidates to hold only Ivorian nationality, was disqualified after a court ruled in April that he had still been a French citizen at the time of his registration. Despite this setback, Thiam told Reuters he intended to continue his political campaign.

The disqualification has revived longstanding concerns about Ivorian identity—a deeply sensitive issue that has historically contributed to political instability. In past elections, questions around the nationality of political figures, including current President Alassane Ouattara, have inflamed tensions and led to widespread unrest.

President Ouattara, now 83, has not confirmed whether he will seek re-election in the October vote.

Billon stated that, if elected, he would champion reforms to remove constitutional barriers against dual nationality.

“You have thousands of Ivorians who live abroad, who have made their lives abroad, and who end up having dual nationality,” he said.

Outlining his policy agenda, Billon pledged to implement civil service reforms, enhance anti-corruption measures, stimulate private sector investment, and decentralize governance by relocating more government institutions to Yamoussoukro, the nation’s political capital.

He also called for a generational shift in the country’s leadership.

“Ivory Coast will change. I think our elders have had their day,” he stated.