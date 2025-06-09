U.S.: White House clarifies no plans to arrest Governor Newsom amid protest in L.A

Amid mounting tensions between the White House and California leadership over recent protests in Los Angeles, the Biden administration’s designated “border czar,” Tom Homan, clarified on Monday that there are currently no plans to arrest California Governor Gavin Newsom—despite earlier comments from President Donald Trump that hinted otherwise.

“That whole thing’s been taken out of context,” Homan told CBS News. “They haven’t crossed a line yet … If you cross that line, I don’t care who they are — the governor, the mayor, whatever — and when you commit a crime against ICE officers, we will seek prosecution.”

The back-and-forth stems from a sharp dispute over the federal government’s response to protests in Los Angeles triggered by recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations. President Trump has blamed Newsom for allowing unrest to spiral out of control and authorized the deployment of both Marines and National Guard personnel to the city. Newsom has challenged the move as unlawful and politically motivated, filing a lawsuit over the federal troop deployment.

Previously, Homan had suggested that officials could face legal consequences if found to have obstructed ICE operations. During a Saturday interview with NBC News, he did not rule out potential legal action against Newsom or Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, though he noted, “I don’t believe Bass has crossed the line yet.”

Newsom responded defiantly: “Come and get me, tough guy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gavin Newsom (@gavinnewsom)



When asked on Monday about the idea of arresting the governor, President Trump replied, “I’d do it if I were Tom,” and added, “Gavin likes the publicity, but I think it would be a great thing.”

However, Homan emphasized that no such arrest is imminent, stating, “There’s no intention to arrest the governor right now. I don’t know if he crossed that line.”

In his CBS interview, Homan defended the decision to send National Guard forces to Los Angeles, citing property damage and assaults on ICE agents as justification. “It absolutely was” necessary, he said.

Governor Newsom has maintained that the deployment of federal troops occurred without the state’s consent, calling it a breach of legal protocol and warning that it could escalate tensions. Local officials have echoed those concerns, insisting that city and state law enforcement are equipped to manage the situation.

Additionally, the administration has mobilized 700 U.S. Marines in support of National Guard efforts. A statement from Newsom’s office condemned the move, saying: “The level of escalation is completely unwarranted, uncalled for, and unprecedented.”