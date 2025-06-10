AGF clarifies withdrawal of criminal charges against Fidelity Bank CEO

The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has offered clarification regarding the recent withdrawal of criminal charges against Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc.

The clarification was contained in a statement issued on June 9, 2025, by Kamarudeen Ogundele, Special Adviser to the President on Communication and Publicity, Office of the AGF and Minister of Justice. The statement was prompted by reactions to media reports alleging that the AGF dropped Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe’s name as a co-defendant in a multi-billion-naira fraud case, thereby raising concerns about the transparency of the legal process.

The case, originally filed by the AGF before the Federal High Court in Lagos, involves alleged criminal conspiracy and fraudulent conversion of approximately ₦19 billion belonging to Woobs Resources Limited. Defendants named in the suit include lawyer Victor Ukutt, Whoba Ugwunna Ogo (reported to be at large), Fidelity Bank Plc, and Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe. However, in an amended 10-count charge dated May 5, 2025, Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe’s name was replaced with that of Safiya Whoba.

Clarification from the AGF

Addressing the matter, the AGF’s spokesperson stated:

“The Attorney General’s decision to discontinue the criminal charge against Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc, is a testament to the office’s commitment to upholding justice and fairness.”

He further emphasized that the Attorney General, as the nation’s chief law officer, is constitutionally empowered to halt prosecution where doing so is necessary to prevent a miscarriage of justice.

According to the statement, “This decision followed a careful review of the case, which did not connect Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe to the charge, as she was neither the account officer nor the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank when the account used in the alleged scheme of fraud was opened.”

The spokesperson reiterated that the Attorney General’s actions are grounded in the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law. He expressed confidence that the move was taken in the best interest of both the justice system and the general public.

Institutional Accountability Maintained

The statement also made clear that the exclusion of Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe from the list of defendants does not absolve Fidelity Bank Plc from the broader allegations. The institution remains a party to the pending litigation before the court.

“We urge the public to allow the legal process to run its course and to refrain from speculation or jumping to conclusions,” the statement partly reads.

The AGF’s office reaffirmed its dedication to ensuring justice is served, emphasizing that anyone found culpable—regardless of their status—will face appropriate legal consequences in accordance with the law.