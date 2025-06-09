NRC reaffirms safety of Warri–Itakpe rail line, says service is fully operational

In response to growing speculation on social media, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has addressed recent concerns about the safety of the Warri–Itakpe rail corridor, firmly assuring the public that train operations remain safe, secure, and fully operational.

In a statement released on Monday in Lagos, the Acting Deputy Director of Public Relations at NRC, Mr. Callistus Unyimadu, clarified that a recent occurrence involving the temporary removal of some rail clips was quickly identified and rectified during routine maintenance, posing no risk to passengers or rail operations.

“The attention of the NRC has been drawn to a widely circulated social media message warning the public to avoid train travel, particularly along Warri – Itakpe rail corridor.

The message, accompanied by a short video showing removed rail clips, falsely claims that rail transport is currently unsafe and urges passengers to cancel travel plans.

We wish to categorically state that this information is misleading and unfounded,” he said.

He added, “Train services on the Warri-Itakpe corridor and all other NRC corridors remain safe, reliable and fully operational.”

Proactive Measures and Clarifications

According to Unyimadu, the issue shown in the video was discovered during scheduled inspections and promptly addressed by NRC engineers. The Corporation’s rapid intervention reflects its commitment to upholding the highest safety and service standards.

He emphasized that both tracks and rolling stock undergo continuous surveillance and are supported by qualified technical personnel capable of responding swiftly to any irregularities.

Unyimadu also encouraged the public to maintain confidence in the railway system and rely solely on official NRC channels for accurate travel information and advisories. He warned that false claims discouraging rail travel pose a threat to national efforts aimed at improving and expanding public transportation infrastructure.

Background on the Warri–Itakpe Rail Line

The Warri–Itakpe railway spans 326 kilometers, linking Warri in Delta State to Itakpe in Kogi State. Despite NRC’s reassurances, the corridor has faced several technical disruptions over the past year:

On April 10, 2025 , services were suspended for 72 hours following multiple engine failures, allowing time for safety upgrades despite the resolution of mechanical faults.

, services were suspended for 72 hours following multiple engine failures, allowing time for safety upgrades despite the resolution of mechanical faults. In February 2025 , operations were temporarily halted due to a technical fault and resumed by February 22 .

, operations were temporarily halted due to a technical fault and resumed by . A July 2024 derailment involving several coaches near Ujevwu, Delta State, resulted in a two-day service suspension, though no injuries were reported.

The latest concern—a video showing removed rail clips—was confirmed by NRC as an isolated maintenance issue, already resolved.

Unyimadu concluded by reinforcing NRC’s commitment to safety and operational integrity across all rail corridors under its management.