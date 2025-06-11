Musk expresses regret over criticism of Trump following public fallout

Elon Musk, widely known as the world’s richest individual and a former adviser to President Donald Trump, has expressed regret over some of his recent comments targeting the former president, just days after their high-profile dispute erupted on social media.

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” Musk stated on X, the social media platform he owns.

Their highly publicized disagreement, which unfolded largely online last Thursday, stemmed from Musk’s strong rebuke of President Trump’s proposed “big, beautiful” spending bill currently under consideration in Congress. The disagreement quickly escalated into a fiery exchange of insults and accusations, attracting widespread public attention.

At the height of the feud, Musk hinted at launching a new political party—further widening the rift between the two influential figures. In response, President Trump issued a veiled warning, stating there would be “serious consequences” if Musk chose to support Democratic candidates in future elections, although he did not elaborate on the nature of those consequences. Musk’s business empire includes several companies that rely heavily on federal government contracts.

In a subsequent phone interview with NBC News’ Kristen Welker on Saturday, President Trump made it clear that he has no intention of mending his relationship with Musk.