Protests over federal immigration actions erupt in multiple U.S. cities

Protests sparked by federal immigration enforcement actions in Los Angeles have rapidly expanded to cities across the United States, prompting the mobilization of National Guard troops despite opposition from some state officials and mounting public criticism.

The demonstrations originated in Los Angeles on Friday when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out a series of raids in and around the city. The protests, which continued through the weekend, occasionally turned confrontational, leading the Trump administration to deploy thousands of National Guard troops and Marines—even though California Governor Gavin Newsom had not requested assistance and later urged Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to rescind the order.

In the days since, protests have spread to multiple cities, including Austin, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and others. Organizers have announced plans for further demonstrations this weekend, including coordinated “No Kings” events to coincide with a scheduled military parade in the nation’s capital.

Despite the growing outcry, federal officials have signaled no intention of altering their approach.

“ICE will continue to enforce the law,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote Tuesday on social media.

In Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that his state will also deploy National Guard troops.

“The Texas National Guard will be deployed to locations across the state to ensure peace & order,” Abbott posted on X.

“Peaceful protest is legal. Harming a person or property is illegal & will lead to arrest. @TexasGuard will use every tool & strategy to help law enforcement maintain order.”

Assistant Police Chief Jesse Salame confirmed the deployment of Guard personnel to San Antonio, although he did not provide details on troop numbers or operational specifics.

Summary of Protest Activity Across the U.S.

Austin, Texas

Protesters gathered Monday at the Texas State Capitol before marching through downtown Austin. According to CBS affiliate KEYE-TV, four officers were injured during clashes, and law enforcement deployed chemical agents to disperse the crowd. Demonstrators reportedly attempted to deface the J.J. Pickle Federal Building with graffiti and hurled objects at police.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis reported three officers were hit with “very large” rocks, and one was injured while making an arrest. Authorities arrested 12 people in total.

“We support peaceful protest,” Davis said.

“When that protest turns violent, when it turns to throwing rocks and bottles… That will not be tolerated. Arrests will be made.”

One protester told KEYE:

“Change will only happen when we keep putting pressure on the people in power. The police, ICE, politicians, everyone. We have to actually stand our ground and go beyond just words.”

Dallas, Texas

Hundreds gathered Monday night on a city bridge. The protest was declared an “unlawful assembly” after objects were thrown, prompting police to use pepper spray and smoke to disperse the crowd. One individual was arrested.

“Peaceful protesting is legal,” Governor Abbott posted.

“But once you cross the line, you will be arrested.”

Seattle, Washington

Approximately 50 people assembled outside an immigration court downtown on Tuesday. Demonstrators chanted and held signs opposing deportations and ICE. Some placed scooters in front of the building’s entrances before police intervened.

“We’re opposed to ICE in our community,” said Mathieu Chabaud of Students for a Democratic Society at the University of Washington.

Legal advocates and media were denied access to the normally public immigration hearings.

Santa Ana, California

On Tuesday, armored vehicles blocked access to the Civic Center, where many federal and local agencies are housed. Cleanup crews removed debris and graffiti from Monday’s protest. National Guard officers restricted entry to employees only.

Boston, Massachusetts

Protesters rallied in City Hall Plaza to demand the release of David Huerta, a union leader detained during the Los Angeles raids. Demonstrators carried signs declaring solidarity and calling for immigrant protection.

“An immigrant doesn’t stand between an American worker and a good job, a billionaire does,” said Chrissy Lynch, President of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO.

“Trump and his ICE regime have been tearing families apart,” added SEIU Local 509 President Dave Foley.

Mayor Michelle Wu criticized both ICE tactics and the federal troop deployment.

“Secret police do not make communities safer,” Wu said.

Washington, D.C.

Union members marched past the Department of Justice, demanding Huerta’s release and protesting the raids.

“Enough of these mass ICE raids that are sweeping up innocent people,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

“As we see people exercising the constitutional rights to peacefully use their voices to speak out against this injustice, they are being met with tear gas and rubber bullets.”

San Francisco, California

Protests entered their second consecutive day on Monday in the Mission District. While Sunday’s demonstrations saw 154 arrests, Monday’s turnout was largely peaceful. However, police made additional arrests related to acts of vandalism.

Mayor Daniel Lurie stated the city supports lawful protest but added it will “never tolerate violent and destructive behavior.”

New York City, New York

Demonstrators filled Foley Square Tuesday night, continuing earlier protests including a sit-in at Trump Tower. CBS New York reported over a dozen arrests on Monday, with 24 people taken into custody.

“We’re here to say that we want full rights for all immigrants. We want to stop the raids and the deportations, and get the National Guard and the military out of L.A.,” one protester told CBS New York.

Chicago, Illinois

Thousands rallied in the Loop on Tuesday, beginning at Federal Plaza. Signs carried by participants called for an end to ICE operations and emphasized family unity.

CBS Chicago reported that a vehicle sped through part of the crowd, though no injuries were confirmed. Several arrests were made, and bus service was suspended due to the protests.