You’re a visionary leader – Tinubu tells Wike, advises him to ignore critics

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for his leadership and commitment to urban transformation, urging him to remain focused on his responsibilities despite public distractions. The commendation came during the official reopening of the refurbished International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja on Tuesday.

During the event, President Tinubu directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to make financial contributions for the use of the facility, emphasizing that such a measure is necessary to ensure its maintenance and sustainability over time.

Reiterating his administration’s broader agenda to improve infrastructure across various sectors, President Tinubu acknowledged Wike’s initiative to rename the facility—originally inaugurated in 1991—as the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre.

“Do not pay attention to the busybodies and bystanders. Whatever they say, continue your good work. You are a transformational leader with foresight, vision, and determination.

You have the foresight, the vision, and determination to succeed. Thank you very much,” the president remarked, applauding the minister’s leadership and execution of the renovation.

Recalling his dissatisfaction with the Centre’s previous condition during his visit to the 2024 ECOWAS Parliament conference, Tinubu recounted:

“When I attended the ECOWAS Parliament conference, the environment was dirty, disorganised, and uninhabitable. I turned to Mr. Wike and said, ‘This Conference Centre does not reflect who we are. Have we sunk this low?’ He replied, ‘No, bear with us. We will do whatever we can to transform the place.’”

He went on to highlight the symbolic importance of the ICC in Nigeria’s aspirations.

“Today, I am very happy. The International Conference Centre is part of our country’s larger vision to become a hub for regional diplomacy, continental trade discussions, global partnerships, and other thoughtful, well-outlined goals that reflect our ‘Nigeria First’ principle.”

Tinubu also praised Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the original contractor, for executing the renovation with high-quality standards consistent with its longstanding reputation.

He affirmed that under the Renewed Hope Agenda, his administration remains committed to rehabilitating and modernizing infrastructure in transportation, healthcare, education, energy, and urban development.

Following a guided tour of the renovated complex, Tinubu congratulated the FCT minister for successfully completing the project within a year of its closure.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio also spoke at the ceremony, lauding the FCT Administration for naming halls within the complex after the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the Chief Justice of Nigeria. He further applauded the harmonious relationship between the executive, legislature, and judiciary under Tinubu’s leadership.

In his remarks, Minister Wike noted that the transformation was completed within eight months following the President’s directive.

“Mr. President, this transformation would not have been possible without your leadership. Many presidents have come here, but none said this was not what Nigeria needed because they lacked your courage and vision,” Wike stated.

The minister emphasized the importance of financial accountability to maintain the Centre’s upgraded standards.

“Whether you are a ministry or an agency, you must pay something to use this facility. That is the only way we can sustain it. No such thing as ‘my brother’ or ‘my sister’ wants to use it for a wedding. If you want to use a beautiful place like this, you must pay something,” he emphasized.

Wike explained that the decision to name the ICC after President Tinubu was in recognition of his directive that spurred the rehabilitation.

“Today this Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre can match any other international conference centre,” he concluded.