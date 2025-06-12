China grants full tariff exemptions to all African trade partners

In a significant policy shift aimed at enhancing its economic partnership with Africa, China has declared that it will remove tariffs on all imports from African countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Beijing. This move marks a considerable expansion from China’s earlier trade stance, which limited duty-free access primarily to the continent’s least-developed nations.

The announcement was delivered through a formal letter by Chinese President Xi Jinping to African foreign ministers. In the letter, Xi confirmed that “all 53 African countries with formal ties to Beijing will now receive ‘zero-tariff treatment for 100% of tariff lines.’”

Strategic Objectives Behind the Policy

This initiative forms part of China’s broader strategic engagement with African economies, particularly as Beijing continues to navigate a prolonged trade conflict with the United States. The decision builds upon commitments made during the China-Africa Leaders’ Dialogue in September, where 33 least-developed African countries were initially granted comprehensive duty-free access to Chinese markets.

The policy appears to be yielding results quickly. According to China’s Foreign Ministry, Chinese exports to Africa rose by 12.4% in the first five months of the year, reaching an unprecedented 963 billion yuan (approximately $134 billion).

Shifting Global Trade Alliances

China’s latest overture comes at a time when over 30 African nations risk losing preferential access to the U.S. market under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a trade agreement that has faced mounting criticism in recent years.

During his presidency, Donald Trump signaled an intent to implement reciprocal tariffs across the board, casting doubt on the long-term viability of AGOA and similar U.S.-led initiatives.

In contrast, Beijing’s zero-tariff offer positions China as a more consistent and dependable economic partner, particularly amid ongoing global trade disruptions.

With U.S.-China trade talks resuming in London this week, the ripple effects of these superpower rivalries are prompting African nations to rethink and realign their international trade strategies.

Nigeria’s Call for Inclusion

Earlier in the week, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Yusuf Tuggar, called for the inclusion of Nigeria in the zero-tariff initiative to enhance the country’s export potential, especially in agriculture and mineral resources. Speaking during the Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators on the Implementation of FOCAC Follow-up Actions in Changsha, Hunan Province, Tuggar stressed that the implementation of full zero-tariff treatment is one of the 10 key partnership measures intended to modernize Africa-China relations.

Tuggar also emphasized the importance of ensuring Africa’s participation in rapidly advancing sectors such as Artificial Intelligence and satellite technologies. He argued that these areas should be part of the inclusive development agenda between China and the African continent.

This sweeping trade policy not only reaffirms China’s commitment to strengthening economic collaboration with Africa but also sets the stage for a potentially transformative shift in global trade partnerships.