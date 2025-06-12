Tinubu honours 139 icons for their role in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy

In a symbolic gesture underscoring Nigeria’s democratic evolution, President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, June 12, 2025, bestowed national honours on a host of prominent Nigerians, both living and deceased, including the late Chief Moshood Abiola and former National Electoral Commission (NEC) Chairman Humphrey Nwosu. The announcement was made during Tinubu’s address to a joint session of the National Assembly to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), President Tinubu stated:

“During my address, I announced 139 National Honours to recognize the outstanding contributions of heroes who have shaped our democracy. Notably, 68 of these honours were awarded posthumously, acknowledging the enduring legacy of their sacrifices. In addition, I exercised my constitutional powers to grant a presidential pardon to the ‘Ogoni Nine,’ who were also honored with national recognition.”

Posthumous Honours and Recognition of Democracy Martyrs

Among those honoured posthumously was the late Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, who was awarded the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR). Others honoured included Prof. Humphrey Nwosu (CON), Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (CON), Alhaji Balarabe Musa (CFR), Pa Alfred Rewani (CFR), Bagauda Kaltho (OON), Chima Ubani (OON), Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti (CON), Alao Aka Bashorun (CON), Chief Frank Kokori (CON), Emma Ezeazu (OON), Bamidele Aturu (OON), Fredrick Fasehun (CON), Prof. Festus Iyayi (CON), Dr. John Yima Sen (OON), Alhaja Sawaba Gambo (CON), Dr. Edwin Madunagu (CON), Dr. Alex Ibru (CON), Chief Bola Ige (CFR), Pa Reuben Fasoranti (CFR), Sen. Ayo Fasanmi (CON), Sen. Polycarp Nwite (CON), and Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo (CON).

Honouring Advocates of Press Freedom and Civil Society

Living honorees included notable figures in journalism, academia, activism, and governance. These included Prof. Wole Soyinka (GCON), Prof. Olatunji Dare (CON), Kunle Ajibade (OON), Nosa Igiebor (OON), Dapo Olorunyomi (OON), Bayo Onanuga (CON), Ayo Obe (OON), Dare Babarinsa (CON), Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah (CON), Senator Shehu Sani (CON), Governor Uba Sani (CON), Barrister Femi Falana, SAN (CON), Prof. Shafideen Amuwo (CON), Barrister Luke Aghanenu (OON), Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi (CON), Hon. Labaran Maku (OON), Dr. Tunji Alausa (CON), Mr. Nick Dazang (OON), Hon. Abdul Oroh (OON), Odia Ofeimun (CON), Seye Kehinde (OON), Barrister Felix Morka (CON), Barrister Ledum Mitee (CON), Hon. Olawale Osun (CON), Dr. Amos Akingba (CON), Prof. Segun Gbadegesin (CON), Mobolaji Akinyemi (CFR), Dr. Kayode Shonoiki (CON), Prof. Julius Ihonvbere (CON), Prof. Bayo Williams (CON), Sen. Abu Ibrahim (CFR), and Sen. Ame Ebute (CFR).

Recognition of Legislative Leadership

President Tinubu also used the occasion to formally decorate key members of the National Assembly who had previously been conferred with national honours. These included Senate President, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio (GCON); Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD (GCON); Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Ibrahim Barau (CFR); and Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu (CFR).

The extensive roll call of honourees reflects the administration’s effort to both acknowledge historical contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey and elevate contemporary voices advancing the nation’s political and civic life.