Bobrisky slams Nigerian Llwmakers over silence on Benue killings

Nigerian media personality Okuneye Idris, popularly known as Bobrisky, has condemned federal lawmakers for their apparent silence in the wake of the recent killings in Benue State. His comments reflect growing public frustration over perceived government inaction during a period of heightened violence.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Bobrisky criticized members of the National Assembly for allegedly prioritizing personal issues over national crises. He contrasted their swift response to his legal matters with their failure to address the escalating insecurity in Benue.

He wrote, “Senator/House representative didn’t call urgent meeting over the killing happening in Benue. Senator/House representative didn’t call an urgent meeting over the killing happening in Benue. But they can call an urgent meeting when it comes to Bobrisky. Shame, shame!!!! Shame!!! What a shameful country.”

Bobrisky had faced legal proceedings in 2024 following charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly abusing the Nigerian Naira. Though found guilty, reports emerged months later suggesting that he did not serve any jail time.

According to PUNCH Online, public outrage has been mounting, particularly on social media, where many Nigerians are now calling on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in Benue State. This follows the killing of an estimated 200 people during a violent two-day attack by suspected herders.

The lack of official response has drawn comparisons to other recent political developments, including the suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the subsequent state of emergency declared in March 2025. Many critics argue that the government’s priorities appear misaligned with the nation’s most urgent security needs.