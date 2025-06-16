U.S. lawmaker pushes to restrict Trump’s military powers over Iran conflict

As tensions between Israel and Iran continue to rise, prompting fears of a wider regional war, a Democratic senator has introduced legislation aimed at preventing former President Donald Trump from launching military action against Iran without congressional approval.

Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, a longtime advocate for restoring Congress’s constitutional role in matters of war, introduced the measure on Monday. The legislation reasserts that only Congress has the authority to declare war, and seeks to prohibit the use of military force against Iran unless explicitly authorized through a formal declaration or a specific Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF).

Kaine has previously championed similar legislation. During Trump’s first term in 2020, he introduced a resolution to limit the president’s power to wage war against Iran. That resolution passed both chambers of Congress with some bipartisan support but ultimately failed to override Trump’s veto.

Kaine emphasized the constitutional principle at the heart of his resolution, stating:

“It is not in our national security interest to get into a war with Iran unless that war is absolutely necessary to defend the United States. I am deeply concerned that the recent escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran could quickly pull the United States into another endless conflict.”

The senator’s proposal is classified as a privileged war powers resolution under U.S. law, which means the Senate must bring it to a vote without delay.

The legislative push comes amid an increasingly volatile conflict. On Friday, Israel launched a military offensive against Iran, declaring its objective was to dismantle Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities. Iran, which maintains that its nuclear activities are strictly for peaceful purposes, retaliated with missile strikes targeting Israeli territory.

The ongoing attacks by both nations have resulted in civilian casualties and drawn concern from global leaders gathered this week in Canada, where fears are mounting that the standoff could ignite a broader regional confrontation.

Trump has expressed strong support for Israel’s military actions while firmly rejecting Tehran’s accusations that the United States is directly involved. He has also issued warnings to Iran, cautioning against expanding its retaliation to include American assets.

When asked by reporters on Sunday, just before departing for the summit in Canada, what steps he was taking to de-escalate the growing conflict, Trump responded:

“I hope there’s going to be a deal. I think it’s time for a deal. Sometimes they have to fight it out.”