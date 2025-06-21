Tunisian opposition leader Sahbi Atig sentenced to 15 years

A Tunisian court has handed down a 15-year prison sentence to Sahbi Atig, a senior figure in Ennahda—the country’s main opposition party—on charges of money laundering, according to his lawyer. The ruling marks the latest in a series of legal actions targeting opposition figures since President Kais Saied consolidated power in 2021.

Atig was arrested in 2023, joining a growing list of political opponents detained since Saied dissolved parliament and began governing by decree—a move widely criticized by international observers and political rivals as a constitutional overreach.

President Saied, however, has repeatedly defended his actions, stating that they are lawful and necessary to combat widespread corruption and dismantle what he calls a self-serving elite.

Atig has rejected the allegations against him, asserting that the charges were politically motivated.

“The verdict aims to eliminate political opponents and lacks any credible evidence,” his lawyer, Mokthar Jmaayi, told Reuters.

“It is a continuation of the punishment of opponents by using the judiciary and distracting people from their real problems,” he added.

Although severe, Atig’s sentence is shorter than others issued in recent months. In April, several opposition politicians, lawyers, and businessmen received prison terms of up to 66 years for alleged conspiracy.

Concerns about judicial independence in Tunisia have intensified since Saied dissolved the Supreme Judicial Council and dismissed dozens of judges in 2022. Despite this, the president insists he has not interfered in judicial processes and claims his actions are intended to rid the system of corrupt elements.

Many prominent political leaders remain behind bars, including Abir Moussi, head of the Free Constitutional Party, and Rached Ghannouchi, Ennahda’s party leader—both widely viewed as major challengers to Saied’s leadership.