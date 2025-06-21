Tinubu’s 2027 running mate will be chosen after APC convention — Presidency

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, has stated that President Bola Tinubu will select his running mate for the 2027 presidential election only after the next national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Onanuga made this known in an interview with Daily Trust, addressing growing speculation that President Tinubu may drop Vice President Kashim Shettima ahead of the next election cycle.

Rumours intensified following the recent APC stakeholders’ summit in Gombe, where Tinubu was endorsed for a second term without any mention of Shettima. The omission triggered confusion and a disruption at the event, as some delegates raised concerns over the Vice President’s exclusion during the endorsement.

When asked why the presidency had not officially responded to the issue, Onanuga dismissed it as a “non-issue,” explaining that in a presidential system of government, the candidate is nominated first, after which a running mate is selected.

“That’s what happened under Buhari; he was nominated first and later picked his running mate. You don’t do both at once. Once INEC releases the timetable, the party convention will hold, and if the president is nominated again, he will choose his running mate,” Onanuga stated.

He also rejected claims of a rift between President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima, referring to such suggestions as “beer parlour gossip.”

“I’m not aware of any issues between the president and the vice president. From what I know, they have an excellent working relationship. All the speculation is just beer parlour gossip. People even say ridiculous things like Seyi Tinubu is the vice president. Absolute nonsense,” he said.

Onanuga’s remarks aim to quell political tensions and speculation as the APC prepares for its next convention and looks ahead to the 2027 general elections.