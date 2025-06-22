South Africa urges UN mediation after U.S. bombing of Iran nuclear sites

South Africa has expressed deep concern over the United States military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, calling for the United Nations to lead peace efforts between Washington, Tehran and Tel Aviv.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he hoped President Donald Trump would use American influence to promote dialogue rather than military action. The strikes targeted three Iranian nuclear sites including Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan in what Trump called a “spectacular military success.”

“It was South Africa’s sincerest hope that President Trump will use his influence to prevail on the parties to pursue dialogue,” said Vincent Magwenya, the presidency spokesperson. Ramaphosa is now urging all parties to give the United Nations space to lead mediation efforts.

The US used bunker-buster bombs on two nuclear facilities and fired more than two dozen Tomahawk missiles on a third site. Trump warned of further strikes if peace does not come quickly.

Speaking before the U.S strikes, Ramaphosa warned that continued violence was claiming lives and causing ripple effects across the globe, including economic impacts in South Africa through rising fuel prices. “We want the conflict to come to an end,” Ramaphosa said Friday. The president emphasized South Africa’s longstanding foreign policy principle of peaceful resolution through diplomacy.Iranian authorities say more than 400 people have been killed since Israel’s attacks began on June 13, mostly civilians. Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi warned the US attacks will have “everlasting consequences” and that Tehran “reserves all options” to retaliate.

The strikes thrust the US into the Israel-Iran conflict, which has seen the two sides trade attacks for over a week. Trump said the objective was destroying Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and stopping the “nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror.”

South Africa has faced tensions with the Trump administration over multiple issues. In February, Trump cut aid to South Africa, criticizing its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and alleging it was “reinvigorating relations with Iran to develop commercial, military, and nuclear arrangements.”

South Africa condemned Israeli attacks on Iran on June 13, expressing concern about strikes near nuclear facilities and citing IAEA resolutions against attacks on peaceful nuclear installations. The government maintains its commitment to a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in the Middle East.

Magwenya said South Africa calls on the US, Israel and Iran to allow UN-led inspection and verification of Iran’s uranium enrichment status. The appeal comes as regional powers scramble to prevent wider escalation.

Social media platforms in South Africa show calls for Ramaphosa to remain silent on the crisis, with citizens fearing diplomatic or economic backlash given the country’s BRICS ties with Iran and criticism of Israel. The rand and bonds plummeted last week as oil prices surged.

UN Security Council members held an emergency meeting Sunday to discuss the developments. Kuwait’s foreign ministry called on the Security Council “to honor its responsibilities to maintain global peace and security” and demanded an immediate halt to escalation.

For years, Israel and the US have accused Iran of developing nuclear weapons but Iran maintains its nuclear programme is for civilian purposes. The IAEA has rejected claims Tehran was on the verge of making atomic bombs. ref: RFN/AFP