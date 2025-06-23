Oklahoma City Thunder clinch 2025 NBA Championship; parade on June 24

USAfricaonline.com : The Oklahoma City Thunder clinched the 2025 NBA Finals, defeating the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 on Sunday at Paycom Center, marking a historic moment for the franchise. This victory, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, secured the Thunder’s first NBA championship since relocating to Oklahoma City in 2008.

The Thunder had a competitive 103 – 91 win over the Pacers.

Oklahoma City said in an announcement Sunday night (June 22, shortly after the victory that OKC will host a parade on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Here’s he full text: “The day of the parade will forever live in the annals of our city’s history,” Mayor David Holt said. “It is a celebration of our team’s historic accomplishment and our city’s renaissance. All Thunder fans from across the city, state and world are invited. I encourage all employers and entities in OKC to allow availability for all to attend, to the greatest extent possible. For those attending, please recognize the extraordinary and unprecedented magnitude of the event and expect long periods of time and significant walking for ingress and egress. And for downtown businesses and entities, please recognize that normal operations will not be possible on Tuesday. Let’s Thunder Up, OKC! WE are the champions!”