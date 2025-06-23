Denmark revises salary requirements for foreign workers

Denmark is set to implement new salary requirements for foreign nationals applying for work and residence permits, with the changes taking effect from July 1, 2025, the Danish authorities have confirmed.

Under the revised policy, applicants must earn a minimum monthly salary of DKK 74,958. In addition to meeting this base threshold, the offered salary must also be consistent with the national average wage for the applicant’s specific profession.

The Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) stated that income data from the first quarter of 2025 will be used to evaluate new work and residence permit applications submitted between July 1 and September 30, 2025. Applications submitted earlier, from April 1 to June 30, will be assessed using Q4 2024 wage data.

Income benchmarks in Denmark are updated quarterly, with the next adjustment scheduled for October 1, 2025.

Ensuring Pay Equity for Foreign Workers

The purpose of this policy update is to reinforce Denmark’s commitment to fair labor practices by ensuring foreign workers receive compensation comparable to local standards. Aligning foreign worker pay with national wage levels ensures equitable treatment and working conditions for all employees, regardless of origin.

Starting from September 1, 2024, all salary declarations for applications under Denmark’s various work schemes must:

Be stated in Danish kroner (DKK)

Be paid directly into a Danish bank account

Schemes Impacted by the New Salary Requirements

The updated income rules apply to multiple work permit pathways, including:

Pay Limit Scheme

Supplementary Pay Limit Scheme

Fast-Track Scheme

Researcher Scheme

Positive Lists for Higher Education and Skilled Work

Special Individual Qualifications Scheme

Herdsmen and Farm Managers Scheme

Internship Scheme

If your position is governed by a collective agreement, or your employer is part of a trade association that enforces one, your salary will typically be accepted without further scrutiny.

To ensure compliance, employment contracts should explicitly state that:

The role is governed by a sector-specific collective agreement, and

The employer is a member of a recognized employers’ association

Salary Evaluation for Non-Collective Agreement Jobs

Where these conditions are not met, SIRI will assess the salary based on income data from the Confederation of Danish Employers (DA). Your wage must meet or exceed the lower quartile of salaries for your role, according to the 6-digit DISCO code, your experience level, and the specific Danish region where the job is located.

Guidance for Prospective Applicants

With these revised rules, Denmark strengthens its framework for fair treatment and wage equity for international talent. Whether you are a skilled professional, researcher, or intern, ensuring compliance with Danish salary standards is crucial for a successful application process.

Prospective applicants should:

Check if their occupation appears on the Positive Lists

Confirm that the job offer complies with current wage benchmarks

Use Q1 2025 income data for applications filed after June 30, 2025

Understand the updated salary framework to avoid delays or denial of permits

These measures are designed to foster a transparent and equitable work environment for foreign nationals contributing to Denmark’s economy.