OPay adds University of Calabar to N1.2 billion scholarship programme

Demonstrating its continued commitment to education and youth empowerment, Nigerian financial services provider OPay has announced the addition of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) as the eighth institution to benefit from its landmark ₦1.2 billion, 10-year scholarship programme.

The official signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) took place at the University of Calabar and was attended by OPay executives, senior university staff, and student representatives. The event underscored OPay’s vision to support promising young Nigerians by easing their financial burdens and enhancing access to quality education.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Florence Obi, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, expressed her appreciation for the initiative.

“OPay’s generosity is deeply appreciated. This scholarship programme is a very welcome initiative. This scholarship programme, in addition to the existing support schemes, will help many of our students and also inspire and encourage them to excel in their academics,” she said.

Also addressing attendees, Mr. IK Odiase, Head of Partnerships at OPay, highlighted the company’s commitment to national development through education.

“We are honoured to partner with the University of Calabar on this impactful journey over the next 10 years. Education is the cornerstone of nation-building, and we remain committed to ensuring that students across Nigeria have the support they need to succeed,” he stated.

More than just financial assistance, the initiative serves as a symbol of hope for families and communities across the country. UNICAL now joins seven other Nigerian universities that have already launched the programme earlier this year, further demonstrating OPay’s intentional approach to fostering educational development nationwide.

With plans to extend the programme to even more campuses, OPay reinforces its belief that sustainable national progress begins with access to knowledge. The scholarship programme stands as a clear testament to OPay’s mission to invest in talent, promote inclusion, and help shape a brighter future for young Nigerians.

About OPay

Founded in 2018, OPay is one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, focused on expanding financial inclusion through technology. The company provides a wide range of services, including money transfers, bill payments, airtime and data purchases, card services, and merchant payments. Known for its speed, reliability, and user-friendly platform, OPay is licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and insured by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) with the same coverage as traditional commercial banks.