Kenyan Officers charged with Blogger’s murder

Three Kenyan police officers were formally charged on Monday, June 23, 2025, with the murder of 31-year-old blogger Albert Ojwang, whose death earlier this month while in police custody has ignited widespread protests and intensified public scrutiny of police misconduct in the country.

Ojwang was detained following allegations that he defamed Deputy Police Chief Eliud Lagat on social media. Although Lagat has denied any wrongdoing, he temporarily stepped down last week as investigations into the matter continue.

The three officers — Samson Kiprotich, Talaam James Mukhwana, and Peter Kimani — are being prosecuted alongside three civilians, who are also facing charges related to Ojwang’s death.

Initial reports by authorities claimed that Ojwang died as a result of self-inflicted injuries. However, a subsequent post-mortem examination revealed clear signs of physical assault, contradicting the police version of events and intensifying public outrage.

Tensions escalated further last week when Boniface Kariuki, a street vendor, was critically wounded after being shot at close range during a protest in Nairobi. According to eyewitnesses, Kariuki was simply selling face masks when a police officer opened fire.

In response to the rising incidents of police violence, activists are planning a nationwide shutdown on Wednesday, which will also mark the anniversary of last year’s deadly suppression of anti-tax demonstrations.

Ojwang’s death has quickly become a symbol of resistance against alleged systemic abuses by Kenya’s security forces, who have long faced accusations of operating with impunity. The incident has reignited nationwide demands for justice and police accountability.