Nigeria: FG reassures public after U.S. Embassy restricts staff travel in Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria has formally responded to a recent alert issued by the United States Embassy, which prohibits its employees and their families from undertaking “unnecessary” and “non-official” travel to military and government facilities in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

In a statement released on Monday, June 23, 2025, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, urged the public to “conduct their lawful activities without fear,” while reiterating the government’s commitment to ensuring safety throughout the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and beyond.

U.S. Embassy Raises Security Concerns

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria had earlier issued an advisory to American citizens, citing unspecified security concerns in Abuja and globally.

“Due to increased security concerns arising from current global developments, U.S. Mission Nigeria informs U.S. citizens that all U.S. Embassy employees and their families are prohibited from non-official travel to a Nigerian military site or other government venue in Abuja at this time,” the embassy stated.

The advisory urged American citizens to remain vigilant, especially in public places frequently visited by expatriates, Westerners, and government officials.

“Avoid large gatherings and consider limiting unnecessary travel.

Avoid predictable routines. Familiarize yourself with emergency exits when you enter buildings,” the statement added.

U.S. nationals were also encouraged to review their personal security plans and stay informed through the Embassy’s official website. The Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos remain operational.

Federal Government Responds: “Abuja Remains Safe”

Reacting under the heading “Abuja Remains Safe For Citizens And Visitors Alike – FG”, the Minister of Information emphasized that while the Nigerian government respects the right of foreign missions to issue advisories, there is currently no imminent or specific threat within the FCT.

“Abuja remains safe for citizens, residents, and visitors alike,” Idris affirmed.

He noted that Nigerian security agencies are operating with heightened vigilance and have recorded notable success in detecting, preventing, and neutralizing threats.

“We understand that the U.S. advisory is based on general global developments and does not reflect any imminent or specific threat within the FCT. However, we reiterate to all diplomatic missions, investors, development partners, and the general public that there is no cause for alarm,” the statement reads.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s dedication to safeguarding all residents and preserving Abuja’s status as one of the most secure capitals in Africa.

“Our security and intelligence agencies are monitoring developments across the country and are fully prepared to respond decisively to any threat,” Idris added.

He concluded by encouraging the public to remain law-abiding and report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities while continuing their daily lives without fear.