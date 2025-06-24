Central African Republic refutes reports of President Touadéra’s serious illness

The government of the Central African Republic (CAR) has dismissed reports suggesting that President Faustin-Archange Touadéra is gravely ill, assuring the public that there is no cause for concern regarding his health.

This clarification comes after the publication Africa Intelligence reported that President Touadéra had been flown to Belgium on Saturday for emergency medical attention. The report stated that the president was in stable condition at a hospital in Brussels after being evacuated from Bangui via a private medical aircraft.

In response to growing public interest, opposition figure Martin Ziguélé emphasized that “the head of state’s health is a matter of national interest” and called for full transparency from the government.

Officials, however, countered the report, maintaining that the president’s trip to Brussels was part of a previously scheduled itinerary. According to a statement, he used the opportunity to undergo a routine medical check-up while also seeking European Union support for the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI).

President Touadéra had also been scheduled to participate in the U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Angola on Monday but was absent from the event, further fueling speculation about his condition.

His absence comes at a politically sensitive time, as the country prepares for its upcoming presidential elections. Just weeks ago, protests erupted in the capital, Bangui, with hundreds of demonstrators voicing strong opposition to what they view as Touadéra’s attempt to pursue an unconstitutional third term.

Despite the uncertainty, government officials continue to stress that there is no leadership vacuum, and the country remains stable and under control.