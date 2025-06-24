Mali and Russia deepen economic ties with nuclear cooperation deal

Mali and Russia have formalized a series of agreements aimed at strengthening their economic and trade relations, including a significant pact focused on the “peaceful use of nuclear energy,” according to a statement released by the Kremlin on Monday.

The announcement follows the official visit of Mali’s interim President, Assimi Goïta, to Moscow, which commenced on Sunday and is scheduled to last five days. During his visit, Goïta met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to advance bilateral relations between the two nations.

Among the signed agreements was the establishment of an “Intergovernmental Russia–Mali Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation,” underscoring both countries’ commitment to long-term collaboration.

“Our trade numbers remain modest, but, first of all, they are showing a positive trend,” President Putin stated. “Secondly, and importantly, there are promising areas for cooperation such as geological exploration, natural resource development, energy, logistics, and, as I mentioned earlier, humanitarian projects.”

Goïta echoed Putin’s optimism, describing Russia as a reliable partner. “Today, we acknowledge that we have good cooperation with the Russian Federation,” he said. “All of this demonstrates the effectiveness and trust between our countries.”

Goïta’s visit comes shortly after the withdrawal of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner from Mali. Wagner, which had operated in the country since December 2021, faced multiple allegations of human rights violations. It has since been replaced by the Africa Corps, an organization reportedly under the direct management of the Russian government.

Mali, along with other members of the Alliance of Sahel States, has increasingly looked to Russia for support in combating jihadist insurgencies. The security situation remains volatile, with militant attacks escalating in recent weeks. Earlier this month, dozens of soldiers were killed in an assault on a military base by Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), a group affiliated with al-Qaeda.

In a broader geopolitical context, Russia has signaled its intent to deepen both military and economic partnerships across the African continent. Earlier in June, the Kremlin reaffirmed its strategy to expand cooperation with African nations amid growing instability in the Sahel region.