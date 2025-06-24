U.S.: Top Senate Democrats oppose FAA nominee

Two senior Democratic lawmakers on the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee have declared their opposition to the nomination of Bryan Bedford, CEO of Republic Airways, to lead the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), citing concerns over his stance on pilot training requirements.

Senator Maria Cantwell, chair of the Commerce Committee, and Senator Tammy Duckworth, ranking member of the aviation subcommittee, announced on Tuesday that they intend to vote against Bedford’s confirmation. Both senators pointed to Bedford’s reluctance to affirm his support for the current 1,500-hour flight training rule for co-pilots as a key reason for their decision.

Earlier this month, Bedford declined to pledge that he would maintain the rule, which mandates that co-pilots log a minimum of 1,500 flight hours before certification. In 2022, he had publicly criticized the FAA’s decision to reject Republic Airways’ petition seeking to reduce the requirement to 750 hours under specific conditions.

“I would never do anything to compromise safety as administrator,” Bedford stated earlier this month, attempting to allay concerns.

A spokesperson for Bedford did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The debate over pilot training standards has resurfaced in the wake of recent aviation incidents, most notably a tragic mid-air collision on January 29 involving a U.S. Army helicopter and an American Airlines jet near Washington Reagan National Airport. All 67 people on board perished. The incident marked the deadliest U.S. aviation accident since the February 2009 crash of Colgan Air Flight 3407 in New York, which claimed 50 lives and led to the current 1,500-hour flight rule.

Bedford has been an outspoken critic of the FAA, pointing to what he describes as persistent issues with leadership, trust, and organizational culture. He has also pledged to continue rigorous oversight of Boeing.

The FAA has faced mounting pressure to modernize its aging infrastructure. Nearly 25% of FAA facilities are over 50 years old, and outdated systems have repeatedly contributed to flight delays. A chronic shortage of air traffic controllers has compounded the problem, with many working extended hours and six-day weeks to keep up with demand.

The Trump administration has previously called for a $20 billion investment to overhaul the country’s air traffic control system.

Mike Whitaker, Bedford’s predecessor, was confirmed to a five-year term in October 2023 but stepped down on January 20, 2025, coinciding with the change in administration.