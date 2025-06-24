HRW raises alarm as 120 children abducted by insurgents in Northern Mozambique

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has reported that at least 120 children have been abducted by jihadist insurgents in northern Mozambique in recent days, raising urgent concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the country’s Cabo Delgado province. The organization warned that child abductions are on the rise in the region, which has endured prolonged violence since 2017.

According to HRW, the abducted children are being exploited by an Islamic State–affiliated group, locally known as al-Shabab, and forced into various roles such as transporting stolen goods, performing hard labor, serving as child soldiers, or being coerced into early marriages.

Mozambique has been grappling with the Islamist insurgency for over seven years. Despite the presence of domestic forces and support from regional allies including Rwanda and South Africa, the conflict remains unresolved. The militants have repeatedly targeted towns and villages, with a particularly gruesome wave of attacks in 2020 involving the beheading of civilians, including minors.

Testimonies gathered by HRW indicate that children taken from their homes have later been seen participating in attacks as armed combatants. The United Nations estimates that more than 600,000 people have been displaced due to the conflict, with violence spilling into neighboring provinces.

In a statement released Tuesday, Human Rights Watch urged the Mozambican government to intensify its efforts in locating abducted children and implementing protective measures to prevent further kidnappings. The group emphasized the need for sustained attention and stronger action to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

The instability in Cabo Delgado has been exacerbated by a series of natural disasters and political unrest. Last year’s post-election protests diverted national focus, while severe cyclones caused widespread destruction. Additionally, foreign aid reductions, including those initiated by former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, have further strained the country’s ability to manage the crisis.

During a recent visit to the region, Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), described the humanitarian conditions in Cabo Delgado as dire and overlooked.

“Climate shocks, increasing violence and spiralling hunger are having a terrible impact on the population,” Egeland stated.

According to the NRC, more than 5 million people in Mozambique are currently experiencing critical levels of hunger, with over 900,000 in emergency hunger situations, underscoring the urgency for international assistance and coordinated response efforts.