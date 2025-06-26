Diddy trial nears end as closing arguments begin

The high-profile federal sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs is approaching its conclusion, with closing arguments underway and the music mogul opting not to testify in his own defense.

On Thursday, June 26, 2025, the court allotted four hours for prosecutors to deliver their closing statements, with Combs’ legal team scheduled to follow on Friday. A one-hour prosecution rebuttal will then take place before the judge provides final instructions to the jury. Deliberations are expected to begin next week.

During closing arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik portrayed Combs as a man who used “power, violence and fear” to lead a criminal enterprise that committed and concealed serious crimes including sex trafficking, kidnapping, and arson. Slavik told jurors that Combs “doesn’t take no for an answer” and “counted on silence and shame” to perpetuate his abuse. She further alleged that he employed a “small army” of staff members to carry out harm and cover up the aftermath.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations. If convicted, he could face a sentence ranging from 15 years to life in prison. The trial, which began on May 12, has garnered significant national attention and is considered one of the most closely watched celebrity legal battles in recent memory.

Over seven weeks, prosecutors presented testimony from 34 witnesses, including Combs’ former partner, R&B singer Cassie Ventura Fine, and rapper Kid Cudi. On Tuesday, both the prosecution and defense rested their cases — the latter after presenting arguments for less than 30 minutes and calling no witnesses.

Following standard procedure, Combs’ attorneys moved to dismiss the charges, asserting that prosecutors had not sufficiently proven their case. The presiding judge, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, said he would issue a ruling on the motion at a later time.

Charges Against Combs

Combs is facing five criminal counts. The most serious, racketeering conspiracy, alleges that he “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.”

Federal prosecutors argue that Combs leveraged his business empire — including employees and resources — to create a network that engaged in or attempted to engage in “sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for the purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.”

The remaining four counts involve allegations of sex trafficking and transportation for the purpose of prostitution. However, in a Wednesday filing, prosecutors stated that the jury instructions would not include charges related to attempted arson, attempted kidnapping, or aiding and abetting sex trafficking, as they were no longer pursuing those theories.

Combs Declines to Testify

On Tuesday, Combs informed Judge Subramanian of his decision not to testify after consulting with his legal team.

“That is my decision, your honor,” he stated. “That is solely my decision.”

When the judge sought clarification, Combs elaborated: “I mean, it’s my decision with my lawyers… My decision to make. I’m making it.”

Throughout the trial, Combs has remained actively involved in his defense, frequently taking notes and advising his attorneys during witness cross-examinations. Earlier in the month, Judge Subramanian warned that Combs risked being removed from the courtroom after he was observed “nodding vigorously” and making expressions toward the jury during testimony from Bryana “Bana” Bongolan, a graphic designer and friend of Ventura Fine.

Allegations of Sex Trafficking and Abuse

In the first week of the trial, Cassie Ventura Fine testified that Combs pressured her to participate in “freak-offs” — drug-fueled sex parties allegedly involving hired sex workers and male entertainers. According to prosecutors, these events — facilitated across cities like Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and New York — form key evidence in the racketeering and sex trafficking charges. They say Combs’ employees arranged travel, hotel accommodations, and post-event cleanup.

Ventura Fine, who had an on-and-off relationship with Combs between 2007 and 2018, claimed she participated in hundreds of such events. She also accused Combs of psychological and physical abuse, pointing to hotel security footage from 2016 showing Combs punching and kicking her.

Additional witnesses supported Ventura Fine’s account. A former hotel security director testified that Combs attempted to bribe him following the 2016 incident — an offer he said he declined. Another witness, a manager of a male stripper show, stated he was contracted by Combs and Ventura Fine in 2012 to participate in a “freak-off.”

Combs’ attorneys, however, sought to cast doubt on the coercion narrative by showing the jury affectionate messages exchanged between Combs and Ventura Fine. They argued that she was a willing participant and that Combs’ unconventional sexual lifestyle — described as “kinky” and part of a swinger culture — does not equate to sex trafficking.

One of the most emotional testimonies came from another former girlfriend who testified under the pseudonym “Jane.” Over six days, Jane recounted how she felt pressured into participating in “hotel nights” that involved drugs and multiple male entertainers. She said she expressed her discomfort to Combs numerous times.

The defense countered by presenting messages in which Jane appeared enthusiastic about the events. Jane responded that she had only recently started therapy and was beginning to understand how deeply the pressure to please Combs had affected her choices. She testified, “I did them because I loved Combs and it’s what he expected of his partner.”

The jury is expected to begin deliberations next week, following the completion of closing arguments and final judicial instructions.