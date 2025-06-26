South Africa: Ramaphosa fires DA Deputy Minister

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed a senior Democratic Alliance (DA) member from his position as deputy minister of trade, industry and competition, deepening tensions within the country’s fragile coalition government.

While the presidency did not provide a specific reason for Andrew Whitfield’s removal on Wednesday, it confirmed that no broader cabinet reshuffle was planned. The move, however, has stirred political friction between Ramaphosa’s African National Congress (ANC) and the DA, the coalition’s second-largest party. The two parties have been at odds over budget priorities and strategies for addressing racial inequality since forming a unity government following a sharp decline in ANC electoral support.

According to DA leader John Steenhuisen, Whitfield’s dismissal was linked to an international trip he undertook without obtaining formal approval from the president. “Whitfield had written to seek permission for the trip to the United States earlier this year but had received no response,” Steenhuisen explained.

He criticized the action as politically motivated. “A calculated political assault on the second-largest party in the governing coalition,” he said, adding that Ramaphosa should instead take action against ANC officials involved in corruption allegations.

Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for the president, did not respond to media inquiries regarding Steenhuisen’s comments.

Despite the political turbulence, analysts believe the coalition is likely to remain intact. Earlier in the year, investor concerns over possible DA withdrawal from the coalition triggered a sharp decline in the rand and government bonds. However, markets remained stable on Thursday, signaling confidence that the alliance would endure.

Steenhuisen also confirmed that the DA would support the Division of Revenue Bill, crucial budget-related legislation, during Thursday’s parliamentary vote, notwithstanding Whitfield’s removal.

The DA’s Federal Executive is expected to meet later in the day to deliberate further on the developments.