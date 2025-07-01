Lagos monarch dethrones six chiefs

Oba AbdulFatai Oyegbemi, the Ojora of Ijora and Iganmu Kingdom in Lagos State, has formally removed six chiefs from office following their attendance at a Labour Party campaign flag-off event in Apapa without his prior consent.

According to the monarch, the chiefs not only participated in the political gathering without approval but also violated palace protocol by presenting themselves as his representatives—an act considered a serious breach of traditional hierarchy and royal conduct.

The affected chiefs are:

Chief Lateef Ojora (Bale Alaba Oro)

Chief Saliu Biliamin (Bale Alafia Dodoro)

Chief Taiwo Hassan (Bale Oke Ira)

Chief Idris Ojora (Bale Abule Kere)

Chief Hakeem Oseni (Bale Mosafejo Amukoko)

Chief Sule Balogun (Balogun of Abule Kere)

Their dethronement was announced following a palace meeting held on Monday, during which Oba Oyegbemi condemned their actions as unacceptable and incompatible with their responsibilities.

A statement obtained by our correspondent on Tuesday detailed the monarch’s reaction:

“Following the outcome of this event, which unfolded without his prior knowledge, Kabiyesi Ojora summoned the Bales, Balogun, and the Ojora Councils to his ancient Palace for clarification. In a tone marked by disappointment and authority, Kabiyesi stated that the Chiefs’ actions were in violation of their duties. He reiterated that no Chief should make decisions or act on his behalf without his explicit consent, as they all serve to represent him and uphold the traditions of the land.”

The statement emphasized that the decision to dethrone the six traditional chiefs was a reflection of Oba Oyegbemi’s dedication to preserving discipline and unity within the kingdom’s traditional leadership structure.

During the meeting, the monarch also commended the efforts of the current government in facilitating developmental projects across Ojora Land, pledging continued support for the administration’s efforts to drive progress in the region.

Oba Oyegbemi concluded by stressing the importance of accountability and coordination between traditional institutions and political engagement. He reminded all chiefs serving under the Ojora Kingdom of their responsibilities and the need to act in accordance with established protocols and respect for the throne.