U.S. authorizes citizenship revocation for naturalized offenders

The U.S. government has introduced a new policy enabling the revocation of citizenship for naturalized Americans convicted of specific criminal offenses. This directive, outlined in an internal memorandum dated June 11, 2025, grants federal attorneys the authority to initiate civil proceedings against individuals suspected of obtaining U.S. citizenship through illegal means or by concealing critical information during the naturalization process.

Naturalized citizens are individuals who were not born in the United States but became citizens through a legal pathway, typically after meeting residency and civics requirements.

As reported by The Guardian, this policy could potentially affect up to 25 million Americans who immigrated to the country and later naturalized. The internal memo outlines that the government may proceed with denaturalization without securing a criminal conviction, as civil proceedings do not guarantee the right to legal representation.

The memo states that enforcement will focus on individuals who have committed serious offenses and are deemed an ongoing threat to national security. These include those involved in war crimes, extrajudicial killings, serious human rights violations, gang-related crimes, and other significant criminal conduct.

“In the commission of war crimes, extrajudicial killings, or other serious human rights abuses … [and] naturalized criminals, gang members, or, indeed, any individuals convicted of crimes who pose an ongoing threat to the US,” the directive states.

The criteria for revocation also encompass cases involving misrepresentation on immigration documents, fraud (financial or medical), and referrals from U.S. attorney offices, especially where criminal proceedings are ongoing or anticipated.

The first known enforcement under this new directive occurred on June 13, when a federal judge ordered the revocation of citizenship for Elliott Duke, a U.S. military veteran originally from the United Kingdom. Duke was previously convicted of distributing child sexual abuse material — a fact he failed to disclose during the naturalization process. His case is expected to set a precedent for future actions under this policy.

The directive has raised alarm among immigration lawyers and human rights advocates. Critics argue it could undermine the legal standing of naturalized citizens, effectively creating a two-tiered citizenship system.

Sameera Hafiz, Policy Director at the Immigration Legal Resource Center, voiced these concerns:

“The policy is creating a second class of U.S. citizens, where naturalized Americans may not have the same protections as those born in the country.”

In addition to denaturalization, the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, traditionally focused on combating racial discrimination, has reportedly been redirected to enforce several Trump-era policies. These include dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and opposing transgender healthcare programs.

The shift in priorities has reportedly triggered internal unrest. According to National Public Radio, approximately 70% of the division’s legal staff, around 250 attorneys, resigned between January and May.

Recent high-profile actions by the department include investigations into race-based admissions at institutions such as the University of Virginia, prompting the resignation of President Jim Ryan. The department has also filed lawsuits against 15 federal judges in Maryland over rulings that hinder the immediate deportation of certain migrants.

As this policy continues to unfold, legal experts warn of its broader implications for civil liberties and the future of U.S. immigration law.