Saint Lucia confers highest honour on President Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been awarded the prestigious title of Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Lucia (KCOSL), the highest national honour bestowed by the government of Saint Lucia. The honour recognises his efforts in reinforcing historical and cultural ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

The formal investiture was carried out by Saint Lucia’s Governor-General, Errol Charles, during an official reception held on Monday night at Government House, Morne Fortune. With the knighthood, President Tinubu now holds the honorific title “Sir” in recognition of his contributions.

In his remarks, President Tinubu expressed profound gratitude to the government and people of Saint Lucia for the honour. On his state visit to the Caribbean nation, he noted that the award symbolises a renewed commitment to strengthen the enduring connection between Nigeria and Saint Lucia.

“I am here as one of you, representing that historical journey taken by our forebears — the history that we cannot reverse, but are prepared to understand progressively,” he said.

“I am greatly honoured, on behalf of my country, on behalf of nearly 220 million people in Nigeria, to stand before you to thank you very much. I came here as a president, but I’m leaving as a knight.”

President Tinubu described the experience as both “thrilling and exciting,” and praised the warm reception and hospitality extended by the Saint Lucian people.

“It cannot be more thrilling, more exciting, and welcoming than that. You are great people. I thank the Prime Minister and His Excellency the Governor-General for seeing me worthy of this honour and knighthood.”

Earlier in the day, while addressing the Saint Lucian Parliament, the President reaffirmed his dedication to fostering greater cooperation between Nigeria and member states of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

“I made some promises to enhance our connectivity and business opportunities, foster creativity in our future together, and help us overcome the legacy of our forebears’ years of separation.

“To see that we can resume cultural exchanges and believe in economic development is a responsibility that we must live up to,” he stated.



Highlighting the shared industriousness of African and Caribbean peoples, Tinubu stressed the importance of collaboration to achieve mutual prosperity.

“The black race is not lazy. We are hardworking and honest people. Given the opportunity, we can excel.

“We have no cause to regret, and we have every reason to celebrate life, opportunity, and excellence. I come from a country where the people are incredibly hardworking and democratic in every aspect. We are good at agriculture and trading.”

Governor-General Errol Charles formally confirmed the knighthood, declaring that the Nigerian leader would henceforth be recognised as “Sir Bola Ahmed Tinubu, KCOSL (Hon.), President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He noted that the honour reflects Saint Lucia’s deep appreciation for President Tinubu’s leadership across the African continent and his unwavering efforts to advance collaboration between Africa and the Caribbean. The knighthood also highlights shared interests in trade, climate resilience, education, healthcare, and cultural diplomacy.

Governor-General Charles emphasized the emotional and historical resonance of President Tinubu’s visit:

“Today is a historic occasion for us, particularly for our many Saint Lucian brothers and sisters, whose ancestors were rudely torn from their tribal homelands in Africa and deposited on these shores centuries ago.

“Deeper than the bonds of friendship is that deep kindred spirit transplanted generations ago in these islands, that elevates your visit to the status of a visiting relative, with all accompanying joy and goodness that such rare events allow.”

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre echoed similar sentiments, praising President Tinubu for accepting the honour and for strengthening the shared heritage between Saint Lucia and Nigeria.

“For Saint Lucia and the OECS, part of our heritage lies in Africa, and we are proud of it. We want to develop it and ensure that the people of these two regions get closer together, because Africa and the region can be one and must be one.

“We are just eight hours away from Africa. We have to establish links so that our people can know what is happening in the motherland, and we can enjoy the fruits of what Africa has produced.

“So, Excellency, I want to thank you again. I want to tell you that we are very appreciative and look forward to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the people of Nigeria, the people of Saint Lucia, and the people of the OECS.”

— Onanuga is the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.