Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at 90

Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart, once a towering figure in American Pentecostalism with a global following and a multimillion-dollar ministry, has passed away at the age of 90. His death was announced Tuesday via his official Facebook page. While the cause of death was not disclosed, Swaggart had been in declining health in recent years.

Swaggart rose to prominence in the 1970s and 1980s as a dynamic preacher, attracting millions through his televised sermons and expansive evangelical outreach. However, his public image suffered irreparable damage following revelations in 1988 that he had been involved with a prostitute—an event that ushered in a period of scandal and marked the beginning of a significant fall from grace.

In a widely viewed sermon later that year, Swaggart offered a tearful apology without directly acknowledging the scandal: “I have sinned against you,” he said. “I beg you to forgive me.”

That same year, Swaggart resigned from the Assemblies of God denomination after the church sought to discipline him for “moral failure,” recommending a two-year rehabilitation that included a one-year preaching ban—conditions he ultimately rejected.

From Humble Beginnings to Global Fame

Born in Ferriday, Louisiana, Swaggart came from a devout Christian and musically gifted family. His cousins included legendary musicians Jerry Lee Lewis and Mickey Gilley. He credited a spiritual experience at age eight as the turning point in his life, saying it changed him fundamentally: “Everything seemed different after that day in front of the Arcade Theater,” he recalled.

Swaggart began his ministry as a preacher and gospel musician, traveling the country to participate in revival meetings and church services. He eventually launched a radio program, followed by a magazine and a televised ministry that brought him into homes across the United States and abroad.

Despite his spiritual message, Swaggart was known for his firebrand sermons and controversial statements. He criticized Roman Catholicism as “a false religion” and suggested Jewish suffering stemmed from “their rejection of Christ.” His sermons were often accompanied by emotional reactions from congregants, including speaking in tongues and spontaneous expressions of faith.

At its peak in the 1980s, Jimmy Swaggart Ministries reportedly brought in $142 million annually and operated a sprawling Baton Rouge complex complete with a church, Bible college, and television studio.

Scandal and Public Backlash

Swaggart’s ministry began to unravel in the late 1980s, during a time when other prominent televangelists such as Jim Bakker were also facing scandals. In 1988, Swaggart was photographed with prostitute Debra Murphree at a New Orleans hotel. Although Murphree claimed they did not engage in sex, she stated he paid her to pose nude. The fallout was immense.

The incident was further complicated by Swaggart’s ongoing feud with fellow preacher Marvin Gorman, whom he had previously accused of similar misconduct. Gorman retaliated by orchestrating the surveillance that led to Swaggart’s exposure. Swaggart later settled a defamation lawsuit brought by Gorman for $1.8 million.

Another incident occurred in 1991 when California police stopped Swaggart while he was with a second prostitute, Rosemary Garcia. According to police reports, Swaggart tried to hide pornographic magazines under a seat and was charged with minor traffic offenses. These scandals severely damaged his credibility, turning him into fodder for late-night comedians, including a memorable parody by Phil Hartman on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

A Quiet but Steady Return to the Pulpit

Despite the controversies, Swaggart never entirely retreated from public ministry. He continued preaching at his Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge alongside his son, Donnie Swaggart. His radio and television broadcasts reached audiences in 21 U.S. states and around the world via the internet.

“There’s been no greater example of a good and faithful servant than my father,” Donnie Swaggart said in a social media tribute, praising his father’s unwavering dedication to the Christian faith.

Though largely removed from public discourse in his later years, Swaggart occasionally drew attention—most notably in 2004 when he made a controversial comment about gay men, later issuing an apology.

He made rare public appearances, including singing “Amazing Grace” at the 2005 funeral of Louisiana Secretary of State Fox McKeithen. In 2022, Swaggart also paid tribute to his cousin Jerry Lee Lewis, participating in a memorial service and recalling their shared musical roots. The cousins had released a gospel album titled “The Boys From Ferriday” earlier that year.

Swaggart leaves behind a complex legacy—one of evangelical fervor, significant influence, and public downfall. Yet, to his followers and family, he remained a committed servant of faith.