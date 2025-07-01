South Africa seeks extension to finalize U.S. trade deal

South Africa has requested an extension from the United States to continue negotiations on a trade agreement ahead of the planned implementation of new U.S. tariffs on July 9, according to a statement released Tuesday, July 1, 2025, by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition in Pretoria.

In April, President Donald Trump announced a 31% tariff on U.S. imports from South Africa as part of his global push for “reciprocal” trade measures. However, the administration granted a 90-day grace period to allow room for negotiation.

Pretoria is seeking to finalize an agreement that would shield some of its major exports—including automobiles, auto parts, steel, and aluminium—from the steep tariffs. In return, the South African government has offered to increase purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States.

In the event that full exemptions are not granted, South Africa is requesting a cap on tariffs at 10% to limit potential economic damage. “We are also seeking a maximum tariff application of 10% as a worst-case scenario,” the trade department said.

South African trade representatives met with Connie Hamilton, Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Africa, during a recent meeting in Luanda. There, officials were informed that the U.S. is in the process of developing a standard negotiation framework or “template” for future trade discussions with African countries.

“In view of this development… African countries, including South Africa, have advocated for the extension of the 90-day deadline to enable countries to prepare their proposed deals in accordance with the new template,” the statement added.

As of publication, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative had not responded to requests for comment.

The United States is South Africa’s second-largest trading partner after China. In addition to manufactured goods such as car parts, South Africa also exports a range of agricultural products to the U.S. The citrus industry alone could see an estimated 35,000 job losses if the proposed tariffs are enforced.

President Cyril Ramaphosa first introduced the trade proposal during his visit to the White House in May. That meeting was marked by tension after President Trump raised unfounded allegations of “genocide” against white farmers in South Africa. Despite this, Ramaphosa later described the discussions as constructive.

Trade Minister Parks Tau encouraged domestic industries to remain patient amid ongoing negotiations.

“We urge South African industry to exercise strategic patience and not take decisions in haste, and that government will continue to use every avenue to engage the U.S. government to find amicable solutions,” he stated.