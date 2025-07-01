U.S. Senate passes Trump’s controversial spending bill

U.S. Senate passes Trump’s controversial spending bill

The U.S. Senate, led by Republicans, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, passed President Donald Trump’s signature spending bill following an extensive voting session, despite significant public criticism of the legislation. The bill, which includes sweeping cuts to social welfare programs, is projected to increase the national debt by approximately $3 trillion.

At the heart of the legislation is a $4.5 trillion extension of Trump’s first-term tax cuts, a central element of his economic agenda. The bill now advances to the House of Representatives, where it is expected to face staunch opposition from Democrats and dissent from some Republicans.

Critics have raised concerns over the proposed reductions to healthcare funding, the elimination of subsidies for green energy initiatives, and major cuts to food assistance programs for low-income families.

Despite these concerns, Senate Republicans pushed the bill through after hours of debate, framing it as a necessary measure for fiscal reform. The outcome in the House remains uncertain, as lawmakers grapple with balancing budgetary priorities and growing public dissatisfaction.

