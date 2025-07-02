Diddy convicted on prostitution charges, acquitted of sex trafficking

Sean “Diddy” Combs was found guilty on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, of charges related to prostitution but was acquitted of more severe allegations, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. The verdict marks a mixed outcome for federal prosecutors, who had pushed for convictions on all counts.

Combs was convicted on two counts of transporting individuals for the purpose of prostitution. However, he was cleared of charges involving racketeering and two counts of sex trafficking. The ruling spares the 55-year-old music mogul from a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison, which would have applied if he had been convicted on the sex trafficking counts. He now faces up to 10 years for each prostitution-related conviction, with sentencing to be determined by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian at a later date.

Following the verdict, Combs appeared emotional. Kneeling in prayer, he later stood and addressed the courtroom: “I’m gonna be home soon,” he said, smiling and clasping his hands. “I love you. Thank you, I love you.” The courtroom gallery responded with applause and cheers from family and supporters.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo requested Combs be released on bail, a motion prosecutors opposed. Judge Subramanian instructed both parties to file written arguments by 1 p.m. EDT regarding the bail request.

Throughout the seven-week trial, the prosecution painted Combs as the orchestrator of a pattern of abuse spanning over two decades. Central to their argument was that Combs used his wealth, influence, and business empire to coerce two former romantic partners—Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and another woman referred to as Jane—into participating in drug-fueled, multi-day sexual encounters, known as “Freak Offs,” with male sex workers.

Prosecutors alleged Combs used threats, manipulation, and physical violence to control the women and cited the use of baby oil, drugs, and video recordings as part of the abuse. Authorities reportedly discovered over 1,000 bottles of lubricants and controlled substances during raids on Combs’ properties.

Despite pleading not guilty to all five charges, Combs’ legal team acknowledged instances of domestic violence but maintained that the relationships involved consensual sexual activity. Agnifilo argued, “If he was charged with domestic violence, we wouldn’t all be here. He did not do the things he’s charged with.”

Ventura previously sued Combs for sex trafficking in a civil case that was settled for $20 million. In court, surveillance footage from 2016 was presented showing Combs physically assaulting her in a Los Angeles hotel. Jane testified about a June 2024 incident in which she claimed Combs coerced her into performing a sex act against her will. Prosecutors argued both women were subjected to coercion under threats of financial and reputational harm.

“The defendant used power, violence, and fear to get what he wanted,” said prosecutor Christy Slavik during closing arguments. “The defendant is not a god.”

In defense, Combs’ attorneys described Ventura and Jane as independent women who remained in the relationships voluntarily and only turned on him out of jealousy and regret. The defense also emphasized the absence of formal co-conspirator charges against Combs’ associates.

Jurors also heard from former assistants who described being tasked with preparing venues for the so-called “Freak Offs” and procuring drugs. Additional testimony came from an InterContinental hotel guard who alleged that Combs paid him $100,000 to surrender security footage showing the 2016 attack on Ventura. Rapper Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi) testified about an alleged arson incident targeting his vehicle, which prosecutors linked to Combs’ jealousy over his relationship with Ventura.

Prosecutors framed these events as part of a broader racketeering enterprise aimed at protecting Combs’ reputation and concealing abuse. The defense dismissed these claims, portraying Combs as a celebrity whose personal flaws did not rise to the level of organized criminal behavior.

Combs has been held in federal custody in Brooklyn since his arrest in September 2024.